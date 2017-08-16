WWE News: AJ Styles Says Who He Wants To Fight At ‘WrestleMania 34’

AJ Styles came into the WWE with a huge amount of momentum and ended up setting the world on fire in his first full year with the company. He debuted at the Royal Rumble, won a feud with Chris Jericho, and then beat John Cena on more than one occasion. Less than one year after his WWE debut, AJ Styles was the world champion.

AJ Styles at WrestleMania

However, when it comes to the biggest show of the year, AJ Styles has sort of been short-changed. Despite winning his feud with Chris Jericho, it was Y2J who beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 32. Despite holding the WWE world title for much of the end of 2016, Styles lost his title to John Cena in January 2017 and ended up wrestling Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

Of course, wrestling one of the greatest wrestlers in the WWE in Chris Jericho isn’t something to dismiss, even if AJ took the loss. Fighting Shane McMahon meant that AJ Styles did not wrestle a full-time star and had to carry a non-wrestler in a big match the next year. Despite that, wrestling a McMahon is always a major match for any WWE show.

AJ Styles was at Wizard World Columbus recently, and Screen Geek reported that he was asked about his dream match for WrestleMania 34.

AJ Styles dream match for WrestleMania 34

AJ Styles pointed out three wrestlers that he would love to face at a WrestleMania show and then listed the one he wants at WrestleMania 34. Those three names were Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

AJ Styles mentioned that he loves wrestling those guys and even pointed out that Roman Reigns is another name, although he has already wrestled him when he was over on Monday Night Raw. However, when it comes to choosing one name, AJ Styles chose Shinsuke Nakamura.

The AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match has been teased for a long time now. Shinsuke Nakamura even said he wanted the match to happen and there was a moment where Styles and Nakamura faced off in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

With Shinsuke Nakamura fighting Jinder Mahal on Sunday at SummerSlam for the WWE championship, he could possibly hold the title until WrestleMania 34, making his match with AJ Styles mean more than just tearing down the house.

However, there is still the case of Baron Corbin, and he is not likely to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase that long and isn’t likely to lose when he gets the chance. Either way, it is almost assured that the WWE will have AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34, one way or the other.

[Featured Image by WWE]