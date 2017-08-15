‘Masamune-kun no Revenge’ Season 2 Release Date: Manga Spoilers Show Anime’s Future For Makabe And Aki Adagaki

The Masamune-kun no Revenge Season 2 release date is almost a necessity after the way the first season ended. After all, during the ending of episode 12, Masamune Makabe really did not get his revenge against Aki Adagaki as the title of the anime promises (unless you read it plainly in English as “no revenge”). But, unless fans want to read the manga, the real question is whether the anime will ever have an adequate ending.

Masamune-kun no Revenge Manga Not Enough Source Material For Second Season?

Mangaka Takeoka Hazuki has been publishing the Masamune-kun no Revenge manga in Comic Rex since October of 2012. The author went on hiatus near the airing of the anime, which some fans interpreted as meaning that chapter 41 could be the ending of the story. That turned out not to be the case, but, as of this article’s publishing, the writer is up to Masamune-kun no Revenge Chapter 42.

Seven Seas Entertainment began publishing the English translation of the manga chapters in book form during the summer of 2016. The Japanese version is up to the eighth volume, or 39 chapters, while the English translation is currently available up until Volume 5. Masamune-kun no Revenge Volume 6 in English will release on October 3, 2017.

The ending of the anime left off at the same point in the story as chapter 29 of the sixth volume. Unfortunately, that means there is not enough source material currently available for making the second season. If the manga author concludes the entire story within the next year, it’s possible that several Masamune-kun no Revenge OVA episodes or a movie could finish off the anime adaptation.

Masamune-kun no Revenge Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, the anime production committee has not announced anything official about the Masamune-kun no Revenge Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Masamune-kun no Revenge Season 2 premiere date may occur.

There was enough time left in the final episode to conclude the main story with an anime original ending, but some fans complained that karaoke singing competition felt like filler content rather than a solid ending. Based on the closing scene of episode 12, it definitely seems like studio Silver Link is planning on a second season. A quick reveal about a class trip points to the Paris story arc, leaving the anime open-ended.

But when will studio Silver Link have time to produce the second season? According to Crunchyroll News, Silver Link recently celebrated their tenth anniversary as a studio by announcing an original anime called Two Car that will be released in October of 2017. Silver Link also announced the anime adaptation of the popular light novel Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, which, as it sounds, is yet another entry in the isekai (another world) category.

Masamune-Kun no Revenge Season 2 Spoilers

The opening scenes of Masamune-Kun no Revenge Season 2 should have the characters arriving in Paris. It’s the city of romance and Masamune will be advancing his “Dead or Love Operation” since the school festival plan was a bust. But this new plan quickly goes sideways when Masamune literally runs into an eyepatch-wearing French girl named Muriel Besson who wants to learn to draw manga.

The problem is that her manga is a bit confusing to a Japanese audience, both historically and linguistically (one of her character’s names translates to “fish balls”). To fix her manga, Muriel needs authentic Japanese to serve as examples for a romantic comedy. What’s more, the French mangaka believes Masamune personifies the ideal male Japanese high school student and she demands that he become her manga model.

Worse, it’s a demand that Masamune can’t refuse because Muriel’s older brother is linked to the Yakuza. The plot turns into a game of manga Inception since Masamune and Aki are forced to act out a romantic comedy so Muriel can understand how to write the perfect Japanese romantic comedy. Thus, Masamune finds himself stuck between Princess Cruelty and Mademoiselle Otaku.

Masamune is stumped by acting out a Japanese romance only to find out that Aki remembers the events of eight years ago completely differently. She confesses to him, confiding that she began overeating because she loved the young, chubby Masamune of her memories.

“That kid just wanted to be rescued from his bullying,” she told a very confused Masamune. “I was the only one who cherished our time together. I loved him. His chubby cheeks, plump stomach, everything. I cried it away, gorged myself on food, and I’ve been miserable ever since because my overeating hasn’t stopped.”

Aki believes the boy abandoned her in her time of need during her parent’s divorce, a statement that outrages Masamune since he clearly remembers being called “piggy” and told to go away. What’s more, Aki thinks her fiancee Kanetsugu Gasou is the young boy and that Masamune was just a nickname from his past. All of these revelations cause Masamune to explode in fury since he believes she’s distorting reality.

“If that’s true, why did you call me Piggy and drive me away?” Masamune asks Aki, blurting out his own secret. “Don’t act like the victim! You being left behind is just you reaping what you sow!”

The rest of the story is how the two come to terms with their disparate memories. Will Masamune still seek his revenge by crushing her heart? How can Masamune win Aki’s heart at all if the counterfeit Masamune is standing in the way? There are huge secrets being held by Gasou and the girl’s maid, Yoshino Koiwai, that will change everything for Masamune and Aki in Masamune-Kun no Revenge Season 2. Let’s just hope Silver Link finishes adapting the manga into anime.

