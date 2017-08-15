Jessa Duggar Obsessed With Baby Boys Looking Like Twins, But Second Baby Similar To Jill Dillard’s Kids

With all the scandals happening around her, Jessa Duggar chooses to concentrate on her kids. In fact, she is obsessed with posting photos of her two baby boys, Spurgeon and Henry, and how they are adjusting to their ever-shifting family life. In many of the pictures she posted of her sons, Jill & Jessa Counting On fans claimed that they look like twins.

When Jill and Jessa Duggar were pregnant for the second time, fans began to speculate whether they will have twins. Their mother, Michelle Duggar, gave birth to Jana and John David, fraternal twins, who are now 27-years-old. While the girls did not follow their mother’s pattern, they did mirror each other in giving birth to healthy baby boys.

She and her husband, Ben Seewald, named their second baby Henry after another famous man in the Christian mission. To celebrate Henry turning 6-months-old, Jessa posted a picture comparing her baby boys, both at the half-year mark, and asked her fans to see if they could pass as twins.

One fan wrote, “[t]hey look like twin brothers,” while another commented, “[c]uties looking twins.”

But others disagreed, saying that Spurgeon and Henry look distinctly different. One of the pointed out that more than anything, the second baby looks “just like Jill’s new baby boy.”

See the picture and see if the brothers look alike!

More so than Jill Dillard’s second son, Henry began to win the hearts of his grandparents. He is one of the chubbiest babies in the family, which makes him extremely cute.

“I can’t get over how plump and healthy he is,” a fan wrote. “I bet he is going to be very slim and tall when he gets older. Such a happy baby.”

Recently, Jessa came under fire when fans noticed that she may be using blanket training, a controversial way of training and discipline babies, on her kids. According to InTouch Weekly, it instructs the baby to stay on the blanket through corporal punishment.

“Babies are placed on a blanket and if they attempt to roll over or crawl off the edge, parents are instructed to hit their child with a flexible ruler or another instrument,” the article reports. “After a while, the child will learn not to venture off the blanket.”

Baby Henry is quickly losing the status of the youngest in the family. Jill Dillard gave birth to her second son, Samuel Dillard, in early July, and Anna, Josh Duggar’s wife, is due in August.

