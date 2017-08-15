Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar Shares Spurg’s Spaghetti Vid, Fans Love His Skills But Hate His Plastic Fork

Like most of the Duggar family and practically every parent who is active in social media, Jessa Duggar loves to post videos of her children. In her most recent Facebook and Instagram upload, Jessa shared an adorable video of her firstborn son, Spurgeon, enjoying a bowl of spaghetti. While most of the reaction among the Counting On star’s fans have been positive, some of Jessa’s social media followers voiced their criticisms about a couple of things in the clip.

Spurgeon’s latest video featured Jessa Duggar’s firstborn enthusiastically eating a bowl of homemade spaghetti. The eldest Seewald son could be seen immensely enjoying his dish, smacking his lips for the entire duration of the clip. Many of Jessa’s followers on Facebook have noticed this, and the reaction has been entirely positive.

“He is the most adorable little boy. The smacking and pure joy you hear when he eats. I get ya, little man,” one of Jessa’s Facebook followers wrote.

Considering the mess that usually results after eating the yummy dish, Jessa opted to remove Spurgeon’s shirt while he ate his pasta. Interestingly, many of Jessa’s followers on her official Facebook page lauded the Counting On star for making such a veteran mom move. Removing a child’s shirt when eating messy food, after all, is a common strategy among mothers as a great way to avoid staining clothes.

“Adorable. Love Spurgy’s expressions. My kids used to eat with no shirt too!” one of Jessa’s Facebook followers commented.

“He is so CUTE!! My son always had to have his shirt off when eating spaghetti!” another one of Jessa’s followers stated.

Others also noticed how skillful Spurgeon already was when it came to the use of his fork. While the toddler could still be seen making a mess in the video, many of Jessa’s social media followers noticed that Spurgeon was keeping was keeping his mouth over his bowl the entire time. His motor skills were also on full display, as Spurg could be seen skillfully using his fork to scoop out his food.

“He’s doing so good with keeping his food over his bowl, and using his fork. He’s definitely your little mini,” wrote one commenter.

“He’s doing awesome with that fork! Mine just used their hands for spaghetti at that age,” wrote another.

While most of the social media reactions to Jessa’s latest post have been positive, the reality TV star has not completely escaped criticism. Some of Jessa’s critics took issue with the fact that Spurgeon was using a plastic fork and a styrofoam bowl to eat his food, stating that the reality TV star’s practices are not friendly to the environment. Some even went to so far as to suggest that Jessa’s tendency to use disposable dishes while making her own baby wipes is just downright strange.

“Seems disposable dishes and cutlery is all they use. So environmentally irresponsible yet they make their own baby wipes. I don’t get it! What a shame,” one of Jessa’s critics wrote.

“Sad to see the disposable utensils. It’s really not hard to wash dishes,” another critic lamented.

What do you think about Jessa Duggar’s latest upload? Was the Counting On star being a practical mom by using disposable dishes or was she just being wasteful? Sound off in the comments below.

Jessa Duggar and her growing family are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to begin its latest season on TLC this coming September.

