Blood is thicker than water — but only to a certain degree, as one man recently demonstrated. Pearce Tefft, the father of white nationalist Peter Tefft, penned a letter in a local newspaper denouncing the pro-white activist for his participation in the “Unite the Right” alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

During the violence that resulted from clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, one person died and two police pilots monitoring the demonstrations perished in a helicopter crash. In the wake of the deadly incidents, over 100 solidarity national rallies in various areas around the country took place to push back against separatist groups and the growing tides of overt hate.

As the debate rages over the growing tension brewing among race-related groups, a father is speaking out in the strongest of terms. Pearce Tefft of North Dakota unapologetically condemned his son for his willing participation in the so-called #UniteTheRight gathering.

The younger Tefft son became a national target when the Yes, You’re Racist Twitter account that uses crowdsourcing to publicly shame proponents of the alt-right rally outed him as a sympathizer. Reportedly, the account disclosed scores of identities among the estimated several hundred supporters. Peter Tefft was among those outed by the account for alleged ties to white nationalist or neo-Nazi agendas.

Peter’s father wrote in the Forum that he and his family “wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions.” The father added that he and his wife instilled lessons of equality in their children, but Peter presumably decided on a different journey.

“Evidently Peter has chosen to unlearn these lessons, much to my and his family’s heartbreak and distress. We have been silent up until now, but now we see that this was a mistake. “It was the silence of good people that allowed the Nazis to flourish the first time around, and it is the silence of good people that is allowing them to flourish now.”

Pearce Tefft mentioned how his son joked in the past about fascism and freedom of speech.

“‘You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven,'” the emotional father recalled Peter saying.

His poignant response was lacking in reciprocity.

“Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please, son, renounce the hate, accept and love all.”

Last month, Peter Tefft published an op-ed where he said in part that pro-white groups are under attack by leftists and “paid” agitators whose mission is to deny white nationalists free speech. In the July 27 letter, he announced his plans to attend the Charlottesville rally to defend the history and civil rights of rural and “traditional” Americans. Supposedly, the younger pro-white nationalist made a loose hint at violence.

“Charlottesville is not unlike Fargo in that it’s a blue dot surrounded by red. The Left is organizing there to shut us down with, reportedly, 4,000 violent anti-white counter-protesters. We seek to create a contrast between our position and the left; we like debate and they don’t. Maybe we will even teach the Left a lesson or two about the dangers of censorship and how angry it makes people.”

Peter Tefft has been on anti-white supremacist’s radars for months now. In January, the Fargo resident, a self-avowed Christian and “100 percent pro-white,” became the target of a movement to push back against hate groups. Signs began circulating that warned residents about Tefft’s ideologies, and calls rose for business owners to ban him from their premises.

Luke Safely of Moorhead distributed one of the fliers aimed at outing Tefft’s racist practices and banning him from the city.

“If you spot Pete please make sure that he knows he is not welcome in our community through your words and actions,” read the poster.

Peter appeared in another video (below) after the Charlottesville alt-right rally. He explains his pro-white position and his quest for a “new Civil Rights Movement,” but one reserved for whites “this time.”

