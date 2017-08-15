Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Run Into Blac Chyna At Strip Club

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson hit up a strip club in West Hollywood on Monday night. The celebrity couple ran into Khloe’s brother Rob’s ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian was caught by the paparazzi in West Hollywood entering the Ace of Diamonds strip club with Tristan Thompson. Moments later, the cameras snapped photos of Blac Chyna walking into the same place.

Blac Chyna has had a tumultuous breakup with Kardashian’s brother, Rob, and is also fighting for custody of their infant daughter, Dream. Blac Chyna had to get a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian after he posted explicit nude photos of her on Instagram early in July. The mother-of-two reportedly does not have a great relationship with the Kardashians or Jenners.

Khloe and Chyna are not close and there were no reports of any interaction between the two inside of the strip club. TMZ reported that Blac Chyna was not working that evening. The former stripper is often paid to appear at strip clubs and night clubs.

Other celebrities like the rapper Nipsey Hussle and the photographer Tommy Incredible were also spotted inside the California strip club that same evening.

Khloe said on her exclusive app the other day that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ basketball player “thinks [her] crazy is cute.”

Kardashian told Daily Mail on Sunday’s You magazine that she was “in the best relationship” of her life and couldn’t be happier. However, the celebrity couple is definitely not in a rush to get married.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was previously married to Lamar Odom and although that relationship ended poorly, she said that she was still open to marriage in the future.

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Tristan Thompson also has an eight-month-old son from a previous relationship. Khloe wants to eventually have children and thinks that her boyfriend is a great father.

For now, Khloe and Tristan are having fun spending time together and apparently going to strip clubs together too.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It’s actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it’s mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

What do you think about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson running into Blac Chyna at the same strip club on Monday night? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images]