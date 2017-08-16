Daniel Craig finally confirmed that he will be reprising his role as James Bond after years of evading the question. After keeping the news for months, he finally the big announcement and apologized for the way he answered in previous interviews.

Daniel Craig decided to spill the beans with Stephen Colbert during his guest appearance on CBS’ The Late Show on Tuesday. He admitted that he had been keeping the news as a secret for months. The 49-year-old actor has refused to directly answer questions about the James Bond franchise until late Tuesday night. He played coy in his previous interviews, much to the frustration of the media.

“No decision has been made,” he told Boston radio station Magic 106.7. “I know they’re desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision just yet,” BBC quoted him saying.

It wasn’t until he appeared for his interview on The Tonight Show with Colbert that he revealed the truth. He admitted that he had been very evasive with the reporters the whole day. It appears that he had planned on telling the news to Colbert all along. It felt right telling Colbert the truth according to the 007 actor. He then apologized for the way he answered in his previous interviews.

Daniel Craig says the next #JamesBond film will be his last https://t.co/LM1hce8zcM pic.twitter.com/XYQW73z8xm — Variety (@Variety) August 16, 2017

Colbert was quick to jump in on this and brought up an issue two years ago. In 2015, Craig caused controversy when he vehemently answered that he won’t play the titular role again, E! News noted. The said interview took place two days after he finished shooting for the last James Bond franchise. Craig has infamously complained about playing the character after the physical toll the role has taken on him. This led many to believe that he was going to give up the role and move on to other projects. He admitted now that he just needed a breather.

Craig admitted that he answered stupidly in the past, instead of dealing it with style and grace. Now that he finally revealed the big news to all James Bond fans, he expressed his excitement over the movie.

Daniel Craig also revealed that this might be his last movie for the franchise. He succeeded Pierce Brosnan and first appeared as the secret agent in Casino Royale in 2006. Since then, he had appeared three more times as James Bond in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. He is the seventh actor to play the elusive secret agent on film.

The untitled James Bond movie will hit the theaters on November 8, 2019.

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures]