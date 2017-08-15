‘GH’ Spoilers: Hayden’s Exit Confirmed For This Week, Was Rebecca Budig Fired?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Hayden will be leaving this week and despite the fact that it was rumored she wanted to leave the show, she was actually let go.

General Hospital spoilers on TV Over Mind teased that Hayden won’t be sticking around much longer and will likely be gone this week. However, her disappearance won’t be forever and at some point, she will return to let Finn see the baby.

This will be the end of Finn’s romance with Hayden and after he discovered she’s been lying to him, maybe it is for the best. She won’t be back on General Hospital for some time.

After her big blowout fight with Finn on Friday’s episode, she disappeared and he can’t find her. Jared also learned after he met Dr. Obrecht that Finn was actually the target, and Hayden was just collateral damage.

Some GH spoilers even say that it won’t be long before Finn finds a new love interest, even suggesting a romance could potentially occur between Anna and Finn. Finn is feeling lost, alone, and overwhelmed after he is betrayed by the woman he loves and his best friend Curtis. He is worried and uptight but maybe he will go searching for solace in Anna?

The wedding’s today and we’ve got no bride! Where in the world is Hayden?!? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

There were rumors months ago that Rebecca Budig, who plays Hayden Barnes, wanted to leave the soap opera, but according to ABC Soap Magazine, she was fired. Although, the soap star must have ended things on good terms with the network because as it was previously mentioned, her character Hayden is set to return eventually.

It was also just announced that Bryan Craig, who plays Morgan Corinthos on General Hospital, was just cast in the CW series, Valor, and will not be returning to the soap opera, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

TODAY ON #GH… Julian’s trial begins. Plus, Ava gets a supportive push and Hayden’s situation gets stickier. #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

ABC Soaps in Depth reported that Bryan said he would not come back to General Hospital because he is pursuing other career paths.

Although he has moved on from daytime television, Morgan’s death is still mentioned often on General Hospital but showrunners have no plans to bring him back from the dead.

TODAY ON #GH… a Port Charles power couple is caught in the act. Plus, Hayden’s trapped under Jared’s thumb and Kiki’s future is in question. Don’t miss it! A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

