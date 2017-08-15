LuAnn De Lesseps’ Marriage May Have Ended, But The ‘RHONY’ Star Is ‘Doing Well’ Without Husband Tom D’agostino

LuAnn De Lesseps may have just endured a messy split from her now-estranged husband, Tom D’Agostino, but according to the longtime Real Housewives of New York City star, she’s holding up just fine.

After attending the Real Housewives of New York City finale party last week, LuAnn De Lesseps ventured off to Europe for a vacation in Switzerland and when a fan asked how she was doing on Sunday, De Lesseps confirmed that she was coping okay with her split.

“Doing well, thanks!” she told the fan on August 13.

LuAnn De Lesseps announced she and Tom D’Agostino were calling it quits after just months of marriage in early August with a post to her fans and followers on Twitter. The reality star then thanked her fans for their support during the difficult time.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, LuAnn De Lesseps’ former partner was accused of cheating on her for weeks, but despite the allegations against him, De Lesseps chose to move forward with their relationship and on December 31, 2016, they tied the knot in Florida.

Although LuAnn De Lesseps was confident in her relationship at that time, things seemingly took a turn for the worse between her and D’Agostino in early July and after weeks of rumors regarding their alleged fights and possible cheating, their marriage came to an end.

Last week, days after announcing her plans for divorce, LuAnn De Lesseps reunited with her co-stars, including Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill, in celebration of the finale episode of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

LuAnn De Lesseps has been featured on the Bravo TV reality series since it began airing years ago.

