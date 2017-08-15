‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Cane Might Not The Father Of Juliet’s Baby? What Surprises Is She In For?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a paternity mix-up could determine that Cane is not the father of Juliet’s unborn baby. The week of August 21-25 will be a dramatic one that could lead to some big secrets being exposed.

Juliet (Laur Allen) is reportedly in for a big surprise next week.

Young and the Restless spoilers on Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Cane (Daniel Goddard) might surprise her by asking her for help with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes). Cane is giving Ben some information this week, and Juliet might end up getting dragged back into that whole mess. Victoria (Amelie Heinle) fired both Cane and Ben, and Ben blames Cane.

Juliet seems to want to work things out with Cane now that Lily (Christel Khalil) has kicked him out of their house. She wants to raise her baby with him. Maybe if she helps with the Ben situation, Cane would be more open to a relationship with her.

However, Juliet can get angry at Cane sometimes. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victoria will fight back after what Cane did. It is possible she will recruit Juliet to help her destroy Cane. It probably depends on who gets to her first.

If Victoria propositions Juliet, it could lead to serious problems. The sexual harassment lawsuit was just settled, but Victoria is not thinking clearly and is out for revenge.

Other spoilers suggest that Juliet could learn that a mistake was made with the paternity test. The results could suggest that Cane is not her baby’s father.

She would most likely keep this information to herself because she wants to be with him. Is there any other man who could possibly be the father of her child?

There is no chance for a reconciliation between Lily and Cane at this point. Between what happened in Tokyo with Juliet and the tape that he created to destroy Billy, he has hurt her one too many times. Juliet knows Cane is in a bad place and that this is her chance to strike while the iron’s hot.

