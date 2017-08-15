The Crazy Reason Why Kate Middleton And The Rest Of The Royal Family Can’t Sign Autographs

When it comes to being a member of the royal family, there are a lot of rules that go with the title, and not being allowed to sign autographs is one of them. According to a report from Glamour, the entire royal family, including the Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II, cannot give out their John Hancock to fans.

Express reports that there is a long-standing royal rule that prevents the entire royal family from giving out their autograph due to fear of forgery. If you ask Prince William or the Duchess of Cambridge to sign their name on a piece of memorabilia, they will respectfully decline.

“Sorry, they don’t allow me to do that,” Prince Charles reportedly tells fans who ask for his signature.

But like everyone else, nobody in the royal family is perfect. Back in 2010, Prince Charles allegedly broke the autograph rule when he signed a piece of paper for a victim of the severe floods. Instead of writing his full name, he just wrote “Charles 2010.”

However, just because the royals are prohibited from signing their name to paper doesn’t mean that they cannot appease fans in other ways. Often times, when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to crowds of screaming fans, the couple will stop to pose for photos, chat with fans, and even take selfies.

The Duke and Duchess toast Her Majesty The Queen at the garden party in her honour at the Ambassador’s Residence in Berlin.???? A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

The non-autograph clause in the royal family is not the only strange rule that members need to follow. According to MSN, members of the royal family are banned from ordering shellfish while they’re eating out. This is because with shellfish, there is a higher risk for food poisoning than most other foods. For that same reason, the family is strongly advised not to drink water in a foreign country or consume rare cooked meats or spicy foods.

Today The Queen and other members of The Royal Family attended Trooping the Colour – The Queen’s birthday parade. Before The Trooping took place, The Queen led a minute’s silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. After The British Army had finished the military ceremony, The Queen joined members of The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrow display.????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

And if autographs and dietary restrictions were not enough, Redbook reports that members of the royal family are also banned from playing Monopoly. This is because one game of royal Monopoly became “too vicious,” and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, banned the royal family from playing the game altogether. Apparently, it’s not royal family etiquette to be vicious when it comes to playing board games.

