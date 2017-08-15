‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin-Ava Fake Kiss In New Promo – Max Back And Other ‘GH’ Scoop

A steamy new General Hospital spoilers promo shows some tense moments, character returns, and hot plot previews, but the big news is a steamy kiss between burned up bad girl Ava Jerome (Maura West) and “Dr. Handsome Man of God” Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen). Are you excited to see Grava finally happen? Does this GH promo (see below) have you thinking crispy critter Ava’s luck is about to change? Before you get too excited, slow your roll and hit the pause button on your computer to see the real truth about that kiss and what’s coming for Griffin and Ava.

Beauty and the beast happening, but not yet

As the Inquisitr reported, Ava is tempted by Griffin and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) in coming days and must decide if she wants a beautiful face or a clean conscience. This new General Hospital spoilers video likely has fans thinking the romance is heating up fast between Griffin and Ava. Never fear, GH rumors tease Grava will happen, but it won’t be this week. In fact, that video is a big clue that Griffin and Ava will not share a passionate kiss and this is General Hospital twisting the plot to work up fans.

Valentin would do well not to waste Ava's time; she holds the keys to his kingdom. Tune into today's tantalizing #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0Rnwlo8vQ2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 4, 2017

If you pause the GH video at the 10-second mark, right after the words “the unexpected” fade out, you see Griffin with his hands in Ava’s hair and pulling her close for what looks like a hot kiss. Leave the video paused and look very closely at Ava’s face. Remember, she’s 50 percent burned right now, and the scarring runs right down the middle of her face. General Hospital editors artfully tilted Ava’s burned side away from the camera, but you can see that her face is unblemished and as beautiful as it was before the warehouse fire.

Grava kiss is a General Hospital fantasy sequence!

Yes, it’s true. That kiss is not the real deal and is a figment of Ava’s fiery imagination, but what GH viewer could blame Ava for thinking about Griffin in a less than priestly way? The guy is gorgeous after all. General Hospital spoilers for this week from Soap Central reveal that after Griffin drops by Ava’s place to check on her and her rock-bottom self-esteem, she daydreams about life without a scarred face. That daydream is where we can expect to see the luscious lip lock between mobster and man of God.

Double the Griffin, double the fun! A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more info. pic.twitter.com/ZOQZOLohOD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 16, 2017

Despite this General Hospital spoilers video kiss being a dream sequence and not reality, it will give viewers a chance to see more of the electric chemistry between Maura West and Matt Cohen. The two play well together, and this Grava romance definitely seems to be on track for a slow burn (no Ava pun intended) and will be a long time coming. In fact, it could be Ava’s wicked daydream about the hunky doc that inspires her to call the number Valentin gave her and get herself a new face.

Other General Hospital spoilers from the new promo

It’s hard to look away from Griffin tangling with Ava, but there are other GH spoilers in this hot new trailer. Hayden Barnes’ (Rebecca Budig) creepy ex-husband Matt Corboy gets his butt kicked twice — once by Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and then again by Hamiton Finn (Michael Easton). Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) tells Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to brace herself for news about Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) and the Friz reunion is steamy with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) ripping clothes off her man Franco (Roger Howarth).

Ma Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) is back and working with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) while Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) corners someone at gunpoint. Julian Jerome (William deVry) rages in court as Winston Rudge (David Lee) lies about Julian’s involvement with Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) crimes. Plus, Parker Forsyth (Ashley Johnson) gets the glare from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is back in this GH promo titled Expect the Unexpected.

Julian is sent to Pentonville after his verdict comes in, but since Will deVry inked a three-year deal, he’ll be back soon. Hayden went missing, but the runaway bride will be spotted once more in a few weeks to tie up loose ends. All this and more coming soon, so tune into ABC every day to see what happens with all these General Hospital spoilers.

