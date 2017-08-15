Are Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs In An Open Relationship?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ relationship has recently been surrounded by many rumors. The Twilight actor and his British singer girlfriend are reportedly plagued by split rumors.

According to sources speaking to People, Pattinson and Twigs are still going strong. The duo is “definitely” still dating. The 31-year-old actor’s recent dinner date with Katy Perry and the 29-year-old singer’s appearance with French male model Brieuc Breitenstein allegedly led many believe that the couple is not together anymore. Twigs has also been spotted on many occasions without her engagement ring.

In addition, the Good Time actor’s recent interview also created headlines and reportedly hinted at the trouble in their relationship. Pattinson recently commented on Howard Stern’s show that he is “kind of” engaged to Twigs. Also, during his interview with GQ for September cover, he responded with just an “eh” when asked if he wishes to get married.

However, this is not the first time rumors have suggested that the Twilight actor and FKA Twigs are not on good terms. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported last year that Twigs wants to have an open marriage with the Good Time actor. The report said that the British singer captioned one of her Instagram posts saying indirectly that she has a lot of love in her heart and can “act wild.”

“The love I have comes with a certificate saying it will never ever bleed dry so I can act wild and run fast with it… but just to know I have a gift of love inside me that is limitless no matter how much I give away is amazing. what a relief to find out. it’s taken 28 years for this notion to settle, I just want the universe to know. so just to be clear, my love won’t ever run out ok ok.”

Moreover, French singer Soko revealed during her interview with A Music Blog Yea in 2015 that she went on a blind date with the Good Time actor before she started dating his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart. Soko’s statement further fueled the split rumors about Pattinson and Twigs, as they reportedly began dating in September of 2014.

“Three nights in, I went out and met a girl who was like, ‘Hey, I like your music, I work for a label and we would love to sign you. Where are you staying, do you need a place to stay?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah I do.’ That same night I had a blind date with Robert Pattinson!”

However, neither Pattinson nor FKA have commented on the recent rumors. The Twilight actor is currently busy promoting the crime-drama Good Time, which was directed by the Safdie brothers, Ben and Josh. The film competed for the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Pattinson revealed that he was never worried about performing in the Twilight franchise, as he did not feel typecast by it. The actor explained that as long as he can keep the jobs coming, he will be doing something different from the last film.

“Someone was asking me the other day if I felt typecast by it. It’s always felt like such a specific character in itself, and it’s sort of different to who I was in the first place. I was never particularly worried. I just knew, as long as I could somehow keep getting jobs, then I want to do the opposite thing every single time from the last job. So I was never really worried about it.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]