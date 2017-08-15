Is Shannon Beador’s Husband Quitting ‘RHOC’?

Shannon Beador and David Beador’s marriage has been dragged through the ringer for the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County and according to the reality star, David may be on the brink of parting ways with the Bravo TV series.

During a new interview with People magazine, via a report by All About the Real Housewives on August 14, Shannon Beador admitted that Vicki Gunvalson’s abuse claims against David prompted him to take a step back from filming.

“We’re doing well,” Shannon Beador said, noting that all relationships have highs and lows.

As fans will recall, Shannon Beador’s marriage to David was thrust into the spotlight on The Real Housewives of Orange County after Vicki Gunvalson suggested that David had become violent with his wife after his months-long affair with another woman. Although Shannon Beador immediately shot down the claim as false, she told the magazine that having to defend her marriage against a false allegation was upsetting to her and her family.

Shannon Beador’s husband faced allegations of abuse just two seasons after her marriage was dealt with a major blow when David admitted to engaging in an affair. However, the couple was able to mend their marriage through counseling and during Season 11, they renewed their wedding vows during a surprise ceremony.

Shannon Beador joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s ninth season as a full-time cast member after the exits of Lydia McLaughlin, Alexis Bellino, and Gretchen Rossi.

While Shannon and David Beador have been through a lot during their career on reality television, they appear to be doing quite well at the moment and in addition to their regular nights in with the family, they’ve also been enjoying time as a couple during frequent date nights in Orange County.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

