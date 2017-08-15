‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumors: Is Gabe Brown Leaving The Show?

Alaskan Bush People may be losing one of its cast members, according to a new blog post. Profane Reality has claimed that Gabe Brown isn’t going to be on the show anymore — perhaps for the remainder of the season or maybe even indefinitely. This is something that many fans are worried about as they’ve come to really love Gabe over the years.

“Now that Gabe is supposedly not going to be in any new episodes, and is posting shirtless pictures on Instagram, I really have zero motivation for watching any of this sh*tshow,” the blog post starts, pointing out that Gabe wasn’t in the most recent episode of the show and that it is quite possible that he won’t be on anymore this season, which would be a total bummer.

As mentioned above, fans of Alaskan Bush People have really taken a liking to Gabe. In fact, when he joined Instagram recently, fans flocked to the social networking site to follow him. Over the years, it has been easy for fans to like Gabe — he is a hard worker and he has a good heart. Not only does he seem really down to earth, but he is funny — and relateable. Beyond that, Gabe is easy on the eyes — many fans find him super attractive.

Happy birthday to a real chick magnet ???????? A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Interestingly, Gabe, the fourth born Brown son, recently deleted his Instagram account. Couple that with learning that he’s likely not going to be on the show anymore, and fans can totally relate to the Profane Reality blog post.

“This episode was pointless- almost nothing happened other than giving the Integrity away- and there was no Gabe. The rest of this season is gonna be a clunker,” reads another excerpt. The blog-writer goes on to say that “at least there’s always Instagram,” but Gabe isn’t there anymore either — at least for the time being.

This season of Alaskan Bush People has been focused heavily on matriarch Ami Brown’s lung cancer. Fans have been wondering about her prognosis and her current health, since the show was filmed several weeks ago. There haven’t been very many updates and many fear that Ami’s cancer has progressed since her diagnosis was first revealed. It has been a very stressful time for the Brown family, to say the least.

Happy birthday Gabey! We're all so proud of you A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Dec 15, 2015 at 11:10am PST

Are you a fan of Alaskan Bush People? Do you think that Gabe is done on the show for good? Will you miss seeing him each week if this turns out to be the case? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]