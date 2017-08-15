Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Defending Jeffree Star Over Makeup Tips; Provocateur’s Racist Comments Recalled

Kim Kardashian, for better or for worse, always seems to find herself in the news. This time, however, she’s in the news for all the wrong reasons.

According to Fox News, Kim Kardashian — who has her hands in a lot of different business pots — was trying out her new makeup swatches on social media when she came under attack from different people.

Most notably, she came under attack from Jeffree Star, a cosmetics provocateur who — in a previous life — was a MySpace celebrity and rock star.

He came under fire, not long ago, for making racist comments — comments which can’t be printed here or anywhere else.

But what’s interesting is not the fact that Jeffree attacked her — because he wasn’t the first, or the last — but rather, the fact that Kim Kardashian defended him, even after he attacked her, causing her to come under fire for defending a racist.

“I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches,” she said. “But because of his remarks I’m learning. I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things, but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Like her sisters before her, Kim Kardashian is using social media to promote her new makeup line, which includes the infamous powder contour kits that came under such heavy scrutiny. The kits will launch exclusively online at kwbeauty.com on August 22.

According to People Magazine, however, Kim Kardashian was so stressed out about the attacks on her on social media that she took to Snapchat again to tell her “haters” (who are also, apparently, her fans) that they’re “stressing her the f— out.”

Of course, Kim Kardashian also did this all while wearing a glistening body suit that seemed to nearly glow in the dark — because Kim Kardashian is always, ALWAYS on point with her fashion!

Even if, as she so eloquently put it, she’s getting “stressed the f— out” by her fans and haters.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Family Equality Council]