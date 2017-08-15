‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Says Tensions With Amy At Recent Wedding Are ‘Further From The Truth’

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff took to social media recently to clarify that there was no tension between him and Amy at the recent wedding. The 55-year-old Roloff patriarch cleared up rumors four days ago that there were “tensions between me and Amy” at Molly’s wedding, which took place on August 5.

According to reports, Matt and Amy Roloff both took their new significant others to the wedding, which supposedly caused drama on the Roloff family farm. However, the beloved Little People, Big World star told his social media followers that previous reports of tensions are “fake news.”

A report by Radar Online on August 1 started the rumors that there was “wedding drama” when Molly Roloff tied the knot on Saturday, August 5, “but not because of her wedding.” The report, which led to other online outlets reporting the same, stated that Matt and Amy Roloff was bringing the drama to Molly’s wedding in the form of their respective significant others.

The Little People, Big World couple finalized their divorce in May of 2016 following nearly 30 years of marriage. CNN reported that Matt and Amy Roloff separated in 2014 and officially announced they were divorcing in 2015. Season 12 of Little People, Big World picked up with Matt and Amy living the single life and Amy actually dating again, as shared by People Magazine last year.

Amy and I putting The final touches in preparation for tomorrow's big day A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

New episodes of Little People, Big World continue to show some drama on Roloff Farms, as both Matt and Amy still live on the same property. News that Amy Roloff was dating Portland real estate broker Chris Marek surfaced last year, while news that Matt Roloff started dating his personal assistant, Caryn Chandler, surfaced earlier this year, according to a previous report on Heavy.

The Little People, Big World parents reportedly stole the spotlight at Molly’s wedding nearly two weeks ago as they took “their significant others to the nuptials.” In Touch Weekly also shared the rumor that neither Matt nor Amy was “thrilled about it” and “started drama” days before Molly walked down the aisle. However, Matt Roloff shared on his personal Facebook account last Friday that tensions between him and Amy were “some fake news people wrote.”

Of course, loyal and longtime fans of the beloved Roloff family and Little People, Big World never once believed there had been any tension or drama between Matt and Amy at Molly’s wedding, which is allegedly supposed to air on TLC with a rare appearance from youngest son Jacob, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Followers of Matt Roloff commented that they had read about the rumored wedding drama “a few days ago” but “knew better,” while other followers said they were “so glad” that reports of “tensions” between him and Amy weren’t the case.

While Little People, Big World fans were shocked and disheartened that Matt and Amy filed for divorce, the fan-favorite couple has always made it clear that they put their own tensions aside for their four children, as shared by Us Weekly last year when the Roloff family “joined hand in hand” for a Thanksgiving episode.

The recent birth of the first Roloff grandbaby has also brought the entire Roloff family closer together. Matt and Amy regularly share photos of baby Jackson on social media and also shared their “hopes for their first grandchild” via an exclusive People Magazine interview. Matt Roloff shared that the Roloff family farm is “alive and well” with the birth of the Roloff grandbabies; Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed Jackson Kyle Roloff on May 12 and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are due to welcome the second Roloff grandbaby at the end of this month.

Fans of Little People, Big World say they can’t wait for when the “show starts back up in September,” even though TLC does not yet have the long-running reality TV series added to their 2017 fall premiere schedule, as reported by Cinema Blend.

TLC has a new season of The Little Couple airing in September in the Little People, Big World time slot every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET, despite Amy Roloff sharing on Facebook that there’s “more in September.” Season 12 wrapped up in June with the birth of baby Jackson.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Instagram]