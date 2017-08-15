Alex Jones: Charlottesville KKK, Nazi Protesters Were ‘Jewish Actors,’ Event Was ‘Staged’

Alex Jones said on his controversial radio program Sunday that the Charlottesville violence was “staged” by “Jewish actors” pretending to be KKK members in order to discredit the rally, Newsweek is reporting.

Last weekend, alt-right protesters, some dressed in KKK robes and/or carrying Nazi flags, converged on the town of Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. They were met by counter-protesters, and by Saturday afternoon, the event had descended into chaos. Tragedy struck when an Ohio man allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and injuring over a dozen more.

To Jones, a controversial radio host known for his views that some have labeled “extremist,” the whole event was staged in order to discredit the alt-right.

Specifically, Jones claimed that KKK robes easily conceal the identities of people wearing them, which makes it convenient for Jews who want to dress in those robes and stir up trouble — trouble that can then be blamed on the KKK. Jones says he’s personally been to events where the people under the robes looked Jewish.

“I mean, quite frankly, I’ve been to these events, a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of Seinfeld.”

Jones the went on to describe his version of a stereotypical Jew in exacting detail.

“They all look like Howard Stern. They almost got like little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heiling Hitler. You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash.”

Further, Jones blamed the counter-protesters, whom he believed had funding from sources on the left, for starting the violence in the first place, according to Talking Points Memo.

“And I see a bunch of Antifa, George Soros-, globalist-, Hillary Clinton-funded crap starting fights.”

Antifa, for those not aware, is a violent leftist group known to have been behind some political violence in Europe. How much presence they have in the U.S. is a matter of debate.

Alex Jones is not the first person to try to deflect blame from the Charlottesville violence away from the KKK, Nazis, and white supremacists who were present that day. Organizer Jason Kessler blamed Charlottesville police for not maintaining order.

“[The white supremacists were] victimized by pepper spray used by counter protesters… due to the police not maintaining order, many people were hurt.”

