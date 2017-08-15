Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Stalled Divorce Is Reportedly All About Money

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly put their divorce on hold, but it isn’t because they’re getting back together. Although Pitt’s relationship with Jolie has improved lately, the former couple is delaying the separation because of financial reasons.

According to Metro, the divorce has not been finalized because money issues have become too complicated to work out. An insider close to the situation claims that Pitt and Jolie cannot reach an agreement on what to do with their shared properties around the world, including their luxurious vineyard in France.

“First and foremost, it’s about money,” the source shared. “They have so many properties and so many areas their prenup doesn’t cover. For instance, Brad wants to keep their estate in France and keep up their wine brand, while Angelina wants to sell the property and use it all for charity.”

The insider revealed that Pitt also has an antique collection that is priced at around $10 million. The War Machine star wants to keep the furnishings while Jolie wants to auction it all off. The two have other assets that they can’t agree on, and they decided to put everything on hold until they can work something out.

To complicate the legal matters, Jolie and Pitt are also locked in a custody battle. The actress currently has full custody of the six children and will maintain guardianship until Pitt remains sober for an entire year. Pitt has been sober for over nine months now, which means the custody talk won’t be on the table until closer to 2018.

In light of the divorce delay, many fans hoped that Brad Pitt and Jolie would eventually reconcile. In fact, the New York Daily News reports that Jolie and Pitt were taking a break from the divorce in order to see what unfolds in the coming months. The actress was reportedly happy with Pitt’s newfound sobriety and wanted to see if they could make things work.

Pitt recently opened up about his drinking troubles in an interview with GQ. The actor admitted that boozing too much was one factor in the breakup and was working on maintaining his sobriety. Jolie also talked about the split in an interview with Vanity Fair, though she was more reserved in leaking details.

“[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative,” she explained. “That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we were able to give our children…We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.”

Jolie and Pitt have not officially commented on the news regarding their divorce. The two were together for 12 years before Jolie filed for divorce last September.

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will stay together in the end? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]