‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Proposes To Abigail, Sonny Takes A Huge Step With Paul

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) work to have their confessions thrown out after Sonny recovers a “key memory” from the night that Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was murdered.

Sonny had believed he was the killer and confessed to the crime. However, while Abigail (Marci Miller) recovered at the hospital, Chad (Billy Flynn) decided that with his best friend, Sonny, being accused of a crime he apparently did not commit, he has to go to the police on account of the photograph obtained from Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) that appears to link him to Deimos’ murder.

The photo in question shows Chad kneeling over Deimos’ body and apparently wiping the blood off the knife that killed Deimos. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny and Chad recover memories that convince them they did not kill Deimos.

DOOL spoilers tease that the police eventually release the two after concluding that the evidence against them is at best circumstantial, according to CDL.

However, other people come under suspicion. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) comes under suspicion after Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) breaks into his room and finds Deimos’ cursed amulet. Brady, who had thought he would find sexy photos of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), becomes convinced that his brother is the killer after he finds the amulet. He then tries to get Eric arrested for the murder of Deimos.

However, what appears to be evidence that Nicole is the killer also emerges.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail's reunion takes a surprising turn.https://t.co/Kj7LYvzs6m pic.twitter.com/drSqTACeo1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 11, 2017

Regardless of who killed Deimos, once the police are satisfied there is no credible evidence against Chad and Sonny, the two will be released.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) take their relationship to the next level once Chad is off the hook. Sonny will also be able to reunite with Paul.

Chad proposes to Abigail next week, and Abigail will accept. Chabby fans can only hope that the couple will live happily forever after this time around.

DOOL spoilers for Friday, August 18, from She Knows Soaps, state that Sonny also takes a big step with Paul.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Chad and Abigail, and Sonny and Paul, will get engaged on the same day. Already, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a double wedding.

Chad asks Sonny to his best man, and Sonny also asks Chad to be his best man.

However, DOOL spoilers indicate there could trouble during the happy ceremonies.

