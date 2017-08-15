WWE Rumors: Triple H Hints About Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming To WWE

Ronda Rousey was once the biggest superstar in mixed martial arts but two straight brutal losses have led to questions about her future in the sport. If Rousey is indeed finished with MMA, she definitely has a future with the WWE. Triple H recently talked about the rumors linking Rousey to the WWE and hinted about the possibility of it happening.

“Rowdy” has not fought since losing to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds last December 30, 2016, at UFC 207. It was her first fight after suffering her first loss at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Australia on November 15, 2015. Many combat sports experts and analysts believe that Rousey’s career MMA career is over.

And if Ronda Rousey is indeed done with MMA, she already has a couple of backup plans for future. She is set to star in the movie Mile 22 sometime next year and the WWE is a perfect place for her. There have been rumors linking him to becoming a WWE superstar and it might be coming true.

According to Fightful.com, Ronda Rousey has started training in professional wrestling because she is interested in having a career in the WWE. She reportedly has learned the basics of taking bumps from former WWE superstar Brian Kendrick in Southern California.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H hinted about the possibility of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE. The current WWE executive and head honcho of NXT is open to talking business with Rousey and if you do not know, it already happened at the Mae Young Classic tapings.

“Look, she has got a lot going on, but I’m all about creating opportunities. That’s what the Mae Young Classic is all about — creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I’d be happy to talk to her about it.”

As reported by MMA Fighting, Rousey and her friends were involved in an angle at the Mae Young Classic tapings. It started the rumors of a showdown between Ronda Rousey’s “Four Horsewomen” against the WWE’s “Four Horsewomen” happening later this year or even at WrestleMania 34.

Blake Oestriecher of Forbes has pointed out the signs of Ronda Rousey having a partnership with the WWE. The company’s official website reported Rousey’s appearance at the Mae Young Classic tapings and they also put up a poll asking which superstar the fans want to see the former UFC champion face inside a WWE ring.

The MMA version of the “Four Horsewomen” has wrestling backgrounds with Shayna Baszler in the Mae Young Classic, Jessamyn Duke starting her training and Marina Shafir getting engaged to NXT star Roderick Strong. Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, was part of a segment with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Fans have to tune in on the Mae Young Classic to see Ronda Rouse and her “Four Horsewomen” confront the WWE’s own version composed of Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

[Featured Image by WWE]