Will Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Get Back Together After Welcoming Their New Baby?

Could a reunion be in the future for Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez?

Although the Teen Mom 2 star and her former boyfriend split months before their son’s arrival earlier this month, a new report claims there may be hope for a reconciliation between the former couple.

“Kailyn [Lowry] was really surprised when Chris [Lopez] turned up at the delivery room. Up until the last minute, she didn’t think he would show,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on August 14.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t expect Chris Lopez to turn up when she went into labor but surprisingly, Lopez joined her at the Delaware hospital where she gave birth and later drove Lowry and their son to her home. That said, their relationship remains strained and nothing is certain when it comes to their future together — or the future of their family.

As the Hollywood Life source explained, Kailyn Lowry is under no illusion that Chris Lopez will be as involved in their son’s life as her other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, are with their own sons, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, respectively. Instead, the Teen Mom 2 star believes that Lopez will be in and out of their child’s life.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began their short-lived romance last year after the reality star split from her now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin. As fans will recall, Lowry told Marroquin that she didn’t want to have more kids prior to their breakup but just months later, she conceived a child with the new man in her life, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Chris Lopez has been chronicled slightly on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 but because Lopez refused to film the show, he hasn’t been able to give any of his own commentary. Instead, Lowry continues to speak of their relationship negatively and last week, she claimed her former boyfriend hates people. She’s also claimed that Chris Lopez refused to film the show due to the other women in his life.

