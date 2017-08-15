Ric Flair Update: As Fans Post Art Tribute, Wrestling Legend Is Still ‘Resting’ But Not Out Of The Woods Yet

When the latest Ric Flair update came out yesterday about his hospitalization, and medically induced coma, many fans suspected the worst. Almost instantly, the wrestling legend became a Twitter trending topic, with fans and co-workers alike sharing their tribute to the man known as “The Nature Boy” for many years.

But there is some good news in this latest Ric Flair update: according to Fox News, who shared a statement from the WWE, Flair is out of surgery and “resting,” however, it doesn’t seem to be that he’s completely out of the woods quite yet. The 69-year-old legend was originally thought to have heart problems, but his manager Melinda Morris Zanoni — who initially asked for the “prayers and positive energy” for her client — dismissed those claims on her Twitter page.

“She tweeted later in the day that the wrestler has “a long road ahead” of him but his surgery “was a success.” Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among numerous wrestlers wishing Flair well on Twitter. Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Woooo!” catchphrase, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.”

So while the latest Ric Flair update isn’t perfect news, it certainly gave fans cause to breathe a sigh of relief that their favorite wrestler and — by all accounts — all-around nice guy was going to be alright.

And there’s some good that came out of Flair’s hospitalization: the outpouring of fan support, and even some amazing fan art.

Brooklyn artist SonofaSaint, for example, who recently made headlines when his work was featured on Buzzfeed — and who is well-adored by WWE superstars, like former Diva Melina Perez — created this exclusive piece while wishing the Nature Boy a speedy recovery.

“I created this piece for the man, Nature Boy Ric Flair,” he wrote. “I wish you a speedy recovery! All the best to you and your family!”

And, according to The Charlotte Observer, even though the latest Ric Flair update didn’t leave fans with answers to their questions — and, everything from open heart surgery to cancer was speculated on social media — the important thing to remember is that, at least for now, Ric Flair is okay and recovering. For that reason, it’s important to respect both his privacy, and his family’s privacy, and remember that they will share updates when they become available and as they deem appropriate.

Our thoughts go out to Ric Flair and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

