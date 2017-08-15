Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Could End Feud With Huge VMAs Performance

Taylor Swift and Katy could be about to end their years-long feud in a huge way.

Rumors are swirling that the two pop divas, who have been throwing serious shade at each other for years, could be about to team up and join forces on the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

According to reports, there’s a possibility that the two may finally put the drama behind them and could actually hit the stage together for a duet when the award show takes place on August 27.

That’s according to a new report by BBC, who speculated that the two could potentially perform a duet together for the very first time when Perry hosts the award show.

The site noted the two’s feud when counting down the “Greatest Pop returns of 2017 so far,” and claimed that it’s rumored that the two won’t be keeping their distance and may actually be performing together during the show instead.

“She’s hosting this year’s MTV Video Awards, where she’s also expected to pick up a load of awards,” the site noted of Katy, adding that she’s also “rumoured to be performing alongside Taylor Swift.”

Though Katy, Taylor and MTV have all stayed tight-lipped amid the rumors, the duet hint from the BBC was enough to send fans into a total frenzy on social media.

“There’s a rumor that Katy & Taylor will be performing together at the VMAs & this desperate grab for attention is working on me,” @DearArchie tweeted out amid the speculation.

“If the rumors are true of Katy and Taylor performing together at the @vmas, then I’m going to cry because I’ve always wanted this,” @hsyls96 added.

Others even speculated that they could combine their diss tracks rumored to be aimed at each other (Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Perry’s “Swish Swish”) into a big mashup for the award show.

“Katy and Taylor performing at the VMAs together… imagine if they did a mashup of ‘Swish Swish’ and ‘[Bad Blood].’ That would be like entering hell,” @lastskiss wrote of a possible duet.

But while some fans were hopeful that the pop divas could put an end to their feud on the stage with a duet, others brushed off the speculation.

“Pfff that’s not true. Taylor won’t even call Katy back, let alone perform together,” Twitter user @savanna_bumpus wrote on the social media site in regards to the performance rumors.

But while fans will have to wait and see if Swift and Perry really do bury the hatchet on stage, the VMAs seem to be the place to do it.

Taylor in particular has a long and complicated history with the award show, as it’s where Kanye West infamously stormed the stage in 2009 and claimed Beyonce deserved her VMA for Best Female Video after Swift won for “You Belong With Me.”

As for Taylor and Katy, they too have a long and complicated history after they fell out in a big way in 2012. Perry even detailed their feud during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during her May Carpool Karaoke session.

Both have dissed each other – both openly and more subtly – on various occasions, though Perry has recently admitted that she’s hoping to reconcile with the star despite their years of drama.

Back in July, Katy claimed that she actually “loves” Taylor and is now ready to put their feud behind them, which suggests this year’s VMAs could be the perfect place to team up as Perry is hosting and Swift is expected to attend.

“I love her, I always have,” Katy said of Taylor when asked about their feud on Australia’s Today Show just last month in July. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey,'” she added per Us Weekly.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air on MTV on August 27 — with or without a duet from Swift and Perry.

