Kylie Jenner’s Family Prefer Travis Scott To Tyga? Inside The Drama-Free Relationship

Kylie Jenner has moved on from rapper Tyga to Kanye West protégé Travis Scott. The couple has got matching tattoos since they started their romance earlier this year and it seems like Kylie’s family approves of the relationship.

According to People magazine, The Kardashian/Jenner clan love Travis, who showed his romantic side, with a bouquet of flowers and music for Kylie’s 20th birthday celebration.

It seems like Kylie’s family prefer Travis over Tyga with the publication stating: “Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga,” a source tells People. “There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.”

Rumors surfaced about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back in April when the two were spotted attending concerts together. In the upcoming episode of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old Jenner will address her breakup with Tyga, stating that she wants to pretend like it never happened.

In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Tyga suggested that the Kardashian’s may be responsible for negative stories about him during their relationship. Tyga also admitted that being associated with the Kardashians helped develop his female fan base as he noticed more women at his concerts.

The “Feel Me” rapper said that he is not interested in rekindling his romance with Kylie as she moves on with Travis. Tyga also said in an interview that being away from Kylie and her family made him rethink his music.

Kylie is raking in the millions with her cosmetics brand, which has reportedly made about $420 millions in revenue. Travis Scott, on the other hand, is working on his new album to follow-up platinum-sellingBirds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Travis, who used to date Rihanna, bought Kylie a $60,000 butterfly chain for her birthday. The diamond-encrusted chain is one of his many gifts celebrating his girlfriend turning 20.

Some Travis Scott fans fear that his relationship with Kylie will affect his music. However, the rapper has stopped his tour to focus on writing his upcoming album.

Do you think Kylie and Travis will last longer than she did with Tyga?

