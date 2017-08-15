Behati Prinsloo Gets Tattoo For Daughter: She Feels ‘Next Level Love’ For Adam Levine & Baby Dusty Rose

Behati Prinsloo admitted that her entire existence changed once her daughter came into her life. Not only does she have the flushes of a new mother, but she also revealed that baby Dusty Rose has improved her relationship with her husband, Adam Levine. Considering that divorce rumors circled them before she got pregnant, their baby must have added that missing element in their marriage.

The 28-year-old model gave birth to her first baby on September 21, 2016, after two years of marriage with the Maroon 5 lead singer. She religiously posted about her pregnancy on Instagram and made sure that she interacted with her followers to make up for her absence in the fashion world.

As it turns out, having a baby was a boon for the couple and for the Namibian model’s inner fulfillment.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” she said to People Magazine. “I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

In fact, the Victoria’s Secret model was so enamored with her daughter that she decided to tattoo the baby’s name on her left arm.

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Behati and Adam are big into collecting tattoos. The Voice judge celebrates every important moment in his life by getting a new tattoo and posts pics on Instagram for his fans to take note. Because of his passion for body art, Behati has also been getting more and more on her skin.

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

In the very beginning, the young model was not adjusting too well to motherhood. On Instagram, she shared how she needed to go out with her friends and not just become tied to her newborn.

“After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner,” she wrote on Instagram. “Life is so beautiful, can’t believe how lucky i got.”

As a matter of fact, the couple often indulges in date nights, leaving their daughter at home with a caretaker.

“Adam Levine sits behind the driver’s wheel while leaving Craig’s restaurant with his wife Behati Prinsloo on Sunday night (April 9) in West Hollywood, Calif,” reports Just Jared. “The married couple left their daughter Dusty Rose at home while having a date night by themselves.”

Unlike other Hollywood couples, who protect the privacy of their baby, the model and singer have no qualms about bringing Dusty Rose to the forefront. Once in awhile, they show off their growing daughter on social media.

Dusty Rose Levine will turn 1-year-old next month.

