Chip Gaines And Joanna: ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Called Out By Fan For Being Too Busy For Social Media?

Chip Gaines is a busy man these days, as he is filming the fifth season of Fixer Upper with his wife, Joanna Gaines. The two have been filming the show for a few years now, and it has become a massive success. For a while, the series was the top-rated show on HGTV, and people have just fallen in love with Chip and his funny personality. It’s no secret that perhaps Chip is a bit busy, as he is flipping homes for the people on Fixer Upper and running his business Magnolia Market. He’s also a father to four children. It makes sense if Gaines doesn’t always have the time to hang out on social media.

According to a new tweet, Chip Gaines was recently called out by a fan who felt forgotten and ignored. Apparently, she had written to him before but felt that he was ignoring her tweet. When she asked him indirectly as to why he wasn’t writing her back, he was quick to reply, revealing he had never seen the tweet in the first place.

“I never knew.. what’s up?” Chip Gaines replied on Twitter, but luckily he had several people come to his defense.

“Few days ago I wondered if you & Jo listen to Pandora/Spotify&what are your favorite stations/artists?!” the fan wrote back to Chip.

That’s when another user chimed in, writing, “I know! He’s acting like he’s releasing a book, working all the time, raising a family & has half-million followers to interact with.”

Once a design assistant, always a design assistant. I've got the best job in the world! #fixerupper #season5iscoming A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Of course, Gaines is a successful contractor and is also a husband to Joanna. One can imagine that he only has social media because he is a popular reality star and wants to keep fans in the loop about what he is doing. On Instagram, he even posted a photo, saying that he is actually more active on Twitter than on Instagram. He encouraged fans to follow him there so they don’t feel forgotten.

One can imagine that he doesn’t really want to do social media, as he is the kind of person who enjoys doing a demolition on his home, spending time with his kids, and engaging with people in person at their Waco business, Magnolia Market. He doesn’t seem like the type of person to do social media posts that feature inspirational quotes or even start big and thoughtful discussions with his fans.

@U2 tonight – I have a feeling this is going to be a good one. #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on May 26, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Even his wife, Joanna Gaines, is not the chattiest of people on social media. Perhaps this is because they are so busy with their lives in Waco and tending to their in-person customers there that social media is taking a backseat. It’s not surprising that Chip isn’t as social on Twitter, but it is surprising that grown people are begging for his attention.

What do you think about fans coming to Chip Gaines’ defense after he failed to notice a tweet? Do you think fans’ expectations of these reality stars are too high when it comes to social media and fan interaction?

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]