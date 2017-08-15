Did ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Member Peggy Sulahian’s Husband File For Divorce?

Peggy Sulahian and her husband, Diko, appear to have the perfect marriage on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but there is reportedly more than what meets the eye.

According to a new report, Diko, who has been married to the newest member of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member for over 20 years, filed for divorce from Peggy Sulahian on April 24, 1996, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting the dissolution of their marriage.

On August 15, Radar Online shared court documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court, which revealed that Peggy and Diko Sulahian were married on April 29, 1995, and separated the following year.

One month after Peggy Sulahian’s husband filed for divorce, the mother of three responded and requested her name to be reinstated to her maiden name, Peggy Atteukenian. Later that year, on December 11, 1996, Peggy and Diko Sulahian’s divorce was finalized by Superior Court of California Judge Robert A. Schinder.

Peggy Sulahian was cast on The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of last year as the 100th Real Housewife of the Bravo TV franchise, but unfortunately for the new reality star, her television gig has been plagued by drama due to the recent allegations of homophobia made against her.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Earlier this month, Radar Online shared a report in which they revealed that Peggy Sulahian had allegedly shunned her brother for being gay and attempted to have him booted from their father’s funeral. The brother also claimed that Peggy Sulahian didn’t even let him know that their father was ill.

Peggy Sulahian hasn’t reacted to the allegations against her, but several Real Housewives stars — including Adrienne Maloof, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — have spoken out against her. There have also been rumors of a possible confrontation between Andy Cohen and Peggy Sulahian on Watch What Happens Live.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

To see more of Peggy Sulahian and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]