Blake Shelton Taking Steps To Have Gwen’s Sons Follow In His Country Music Footsteps?

Gwen Stefani’s 11-year-old son Kingston might be a country star one day – at least if Blake Shelton gets his way. The country crooner is reportedly teaching country music to Stefani’s oldest boy, who might follow in his shoes one day.

A source told Hollywood Life that Shelton has been giving Kingston guitar lessons, which could translate to a career in country music someday. Shelton, of course, is not going behind anyone’s back and wouldn’t do anything with the boys without Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s approval.

“[Shelton] loves hanging out with Gwen’s boys, he’s especially close to Kingston, who he’s currently teaching guitar too,” the insider shared. “Blake’s careful not to step on Gavin [Rossdale’s] toes, he doesn’t try to be their dad, but he’s always there for the boys if they want or need anything.”

Fortunately, all three of Stefani’s boys enjoy spending time with Blake Shelton too. The insider claims that Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo adore their mom’s boyfriend and are starting to mimic his style. Last month, the sons were spotted rocking flannel shirts that looked like they came right out of Shelton’s wardrobe. They even donned blue jeans and some cowboy boots, completing their country look.

As far as Stefani is concerned, the source says that she’s thrilled with how Shelton interacts with the boys. Not only do they have a great relationship with each other, but he’s quickly becoming like a second dad to the kids and is very supportive in the parenting department.

“Gwen loves how great he is with the boys, and she really appreciates having him around,” the insider revealed. “Blake and Gwen’s relationship is awesome; they have a really strong and healthy partnership. They lean on each other heavily, and they’re really supportive of each other.”

Shelton and Stefani are nearing their two year anniversary. The couple started dating right after going through respective divorces with Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Few people thought their romance would stand the test of time, but their relationship is stronger than ever. In fact, Just Jared reports that Stefani recently took time out of busy schedule to visit Shelton on the set of his new music video.

The No Doubt alum was spotted arriving at a studio in Los Angeles last weekend. Stefani donned a casual look for the outing and brought her two oldest sons with her. The pop star later shared a few videos of herself playing with her new makeup collection.

Shelton is currently gearing up for the new season of The Voice and just announced that Rascal Flatts will be his mentor this year. Stefani is taking a break from the show and will not be acting as a coach this season. The couple has not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their romance.

