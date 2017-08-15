It is truly a happy week for Game of Thrones fans as the long-lost Gendry finally returned to the show. Naturally, people are expecting the only living Baratheon heir to reunite with his “lady” Arya Stark before the end of Season 7.

But is it possible that the highly anticipated reunion will be delayed due to the crazy things that are set to happen in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6? Will Gendry’s trip to Winterfell get delayed because of the White Walkers?

There were several surprises in the fifth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7. Jon Snow finally got up close and personal to Drogon while Cersei Lannister announced that she is pregnant yet again. Although fans were shocked when Gilly quietly revealed that Jon is actually a legal heir to the Iron Throne, many were just relieved to see that Gendry is very much alive. In addition to that, Robert Baratheon’s only living child is eager to help the King in the North in his mission to capture a wight.

Gendry’s comeback is certainly a welcome one, but people have been speculating on why the character has been brought back into the show’s main storyline. Some believe that Gendry’s blacksmithing skills will be useful since there is a mountain of dragonglass that needs to be made into weapons. However, others think that it might finally be time for a reunion and possible romance with Arya Stark.

Fans have been shipping Gendry and Arya since the former helped “Arry” get rid of the boys who were bothering her in the first season. The two grew close as they traveled together, and Arya even added Melisandre to her murder list for taking Gendry away from her. Needless to say, it would be exciting to see how they will react once they see each other again in Game of Thrones Season 7.

But is it possible that Gendry and Arya’s reunion will be pushed back to the following season? There are speculations that Gendry will not set foot in Winterfell until Season 8 because he will be too busy trying to help Jon Snow in the fight against White Walkers. Nevertheless, fans hope that Arya will see her friend again by the upcoming season finale.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 premieres on HBO on August 20.

[Featured Image by HBO]