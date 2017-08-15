Chelsea Houska Reacts To Adam Lind’s Alleged Drug Use

Chelsea Houska was seen reacting to the news of Adam Lind’s alleged drug use on last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2.

Following months of rumors in regard to Adam Lind’s use of drugs and his much thinner frame, Chelsea Houska learned that her former boyfriend tested positive for meth and amphetamines.

“It is serious and it is scary,” Chelsea Houska said after a Teen Mom 2 producer asked her how she felt about the shocking news regarding her oldest child’s father.

Chelsea Houska went on to reveal that if it were up to her, she wouldn’t allow her daughter, 7-year-old Aubree, to spend any time at Adam Lind’s home because, as she explained, if Lind is doing drugs, he’s likely doing them at his house.

Chelsea Houska also said that the news about Adam Lind’s alleged drug use made her sad for Aubree.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind welcomed daughter Aubree while filming for the second season of 16 & Pregnant. Then, years later, after a messy split from Lind, Houska met and married her now husband Cole DeBoer.

In other Chelsea Houska news, the longtime reality star is currently preparing for her upcoming second wedding with husband Cole DeBoer. As fans may recall, Houska and DeBoer tied the knot in October of last year when Houska was several months pregnant with their first child.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer initially planned to get married before conceiving a child but in July of last year, Houska announced she was expecting.

As for whether or not Chelsea Houska’s second wedding will be seen on Teen Mom 2, fans shouldn’t hold their breath. After all, the mother of two has been less and less open with her life in recent years and chose to keep her engagement and first wedding away from the MTV cameras.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Adam Lind, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

