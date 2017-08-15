Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Cruise Are Reportedly Friends And Have A Lot In Common

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, reportedly has a friend in Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise.

According to a new report from OK! Magazine, Jolie reached out to Holmes amid her divorce from Pitt and arranged for her daughter and Holmes’ daughter, who met one another years ago, to have a play date with one another.

While the friendship may seem unconventional to some, the report said that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Suri’s Cruise actually have a lot in common. Although Jolie-Pitt loves to play with her older brothers and is known to dress like a boy while Cruise appears very girly, an OK! Magazine insider said that they’ve been in touch for some time on social media and are actually “besties.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Suri Cruise, who are both 11-years-old, have not yet been seen together publicly but according to the report, the two girls recently enjoyed spending some time together — and they weren’t alone. As the insider revealed, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was joined by her nine-year-old twin siblings Vivienne and Knox and Suri Cruise was joined by the eight-year-old daughter of Jamie Foxx, Annalise.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Suri Cruise may be young, but the magazine revealed that they have actually bonded over their parents’ highly publicized divorces and noted that Cruise was apparently guiding Jolie-Pitt through the changes with her family dynamic.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are also parents to 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The couple called it quits in September of last year just weeks after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary.

In recent months, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been faced with numerous rumors suggesting that she wants to undergo a gender change. However, despite the odd rumors and the child’s unconventional style, the claims appear to be completely unfounded. That said, Angelina Jolie has spoken out about her daughter’s alleged desire to be a boy in the past.

As an E! News report revealed, the actress told Vanity Fair that she and Pitt had to chop off Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s hair years ago and said that she thought she was one of her brothers.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]