‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cynthia Bailey Gives Update On Relationship With Peter Thomas

While Cynthia Bailey melts hearts at the age of 50, the beauty gives an update on her relationship with ex-husband Peter Thomas and what fans can expect in the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. The couple got married back in 2011 during Season 3 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We then watched the couple have a relatively smooth divorce in the last season and the former lovers seemed to have managed to maintain a friendship. Their marriage was subject to rumors of infidelity, financial issues and problems in the bedroom.

In a Bravo blog, Cynthia gave fans an update on their relationship. The 50-year-old reality TV star revealed that she is still friends with Peter and the former couple is still in business together. And as for what you can expect in RHOA Season 10, Bailey said the following: “More fun, more love, more laughs, more shade. Always more shade,” she teased. “But fun shade.”

Nene Leakes is returning for Season 10 of RealHousewives of Atlanta and it seems like she has made up with Cynthia. The two have been spotted hanging out while filming the upcoming season and are both rocking a blonde hairdo.

Most of their problems stemmed from Nene and Peter feuding, which affected their friendship. Cynthia described Peter and Nene’s problems as two strong-opinionated people clashing. With their marriage over, Cynthia and Nene have buried the hatchet after years of their friendship being in limbo. Cynthia also told People magazine that she is glad that Nene is back in her life and the two friends are having a lot of fun.

Cynthia was caught in the middle of Kenya and Kim’s feud on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim accused Kenya of mentioning her son during an argument; however, Cynthia said that she did not hear Kenya mention Kim’s son.

Cynthia is still single and it is unclear at this point whether she finds love in the upcoming season of the long-running show. The former model is yet to reveal her secret to her youthful looks as she focuses on her business and Cargo travel luggage collection.

