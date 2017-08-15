Gwen Stefani Sparks Pregnancy Speculation Again With ‘Bump’ Photo

Gwen Stefani is once again sparking pregnancy rumors after stepping out in flowy maxi dress.

The star, who’s been rumored to be pregnant with boyfriend Blake Shelton’s baby on multiple occasions ever since the couple confirmed their romance in late October 2015, had gossip columns speculating again this week that she and the country star could potentially be expecting their first child together.

Though neither have commented on the reports, X17 claimed that Stefani and Shelton could possibly be about to welcome a baby into the world after the No Doubt singer was spotted out and about in the dark, flowy maxi dress while heading to church with her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale on August 13.

The outlet published photos of the singer looking cute and casual in her summery dress as they alleged that they could possibly “see a tiny baby bump.”

While there’s as yet nothing else to confirm Gwen could be pregnant, the site claimed that she and Blake are allegedly open to having a baby together but are leaving whether or not they have children together up to God.

“Gwen and Blake have been trying to get pregnant ever since they began dating. She’s very religious and leaving it all up to God,” a source alleged to the outlet of any possible babies for Shelton and Stefani.

“Given her age, they’ve never used birth control and just figure if it happens it happens,” continued the insider of the 47-year-old. “She really wants Blake to have the experience of being a dad, and even though he’s a father figure to her boys, she wants him to have one of his own.”

Of course, Gwen and Blake have been rumored to be expecting a baby together on multiple occasions now, with no babies ever materializing.

However, a source told Us Weekly last year that the two do want to have kids of their own and have supposedly been trying to get pregnant.

“They say things like, ‘When we get married…’ all the time,” the source said at the time, claiming that Stefani “is totally smitten and wants to have a baby with Blake.”

“Gwen is trying to get pregnant,” the outlet’s insider then added.

But while there have been no babies just yet, if Shelton and Stefani really do welcome a child into the world, there’s no doubting that Blake would be a doting dad.

The country singer has been spending a whole lot of time with Gwen and her son’s since they started dating almost two years ago and the “Used To Love You” singer regularly documents their sweet family adventures together on her Snapchat.

“[They’re] just into him” Gwen told Extra of what her kids really think of her boyfriend earlier this year, “…who isn’t?”

“We always have fun together,” she continued, telling the site that she, Blake and her three boys have “a blast” together.

But while fans will have to wait and see if the loved-up couple really are expecting a baby anytime soon, there’s no doubting that they’ve been showing off their love in a different way recently.

Reports claimed last week that the couple took a little inspiration from Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards after they got matching denim jackets by designer Nikki Sixx.

