Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Offers Sobriety Update On Instagram

Ryan Edwards is reportedly maintaining his sobriety month after checking into a rehab center to address his reported struggles with drug abuse.

Although fans have at least a few more months to wait before they are reunited with the cast of Teen Mom OG for the series’ seventh season on MTV, Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, recently shared an update on his sobriety with her fans and followers on Instagram.

On August 14, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that Mackenzie Standifer posted a photo of herself days ago and in the comments section of the image, fans asked if her solo photo was a sign that she and Ryan Edwards had called it quits after just months of marriage. A short time later, Standifer made it perfectly clear that she had no plans to dump her husband, despite his addiction struggles.

“When you get a flat tire do you ditch your car? No. When your house is dirty do you walk away? No,” she wrote to the curious fans, adding that when you love someone, you stick by them through thick and thin.

In addition to Mackenzie Standifer’s sobriety update, the reality star also spoke of her and Ryan Edwards’ plans for a second wedding ceremony. As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, the couple tied the knot in May during a spur-of-the-moment ceremony that only his parents attended but now, they are planning for a bigger wedding that will include her son and Ryan Edwards’ son, eight-year-old Bentley.

While Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer remain dedicated to one another and to his sobriety, Standifer told fans that they do not yet have any plans to expand their family. Instead, they are keeping their family dynamic as is while Edwards continues to strengthen his recovery.

Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on whether or not Ryan Edwards’ second wedding will air on the show.

