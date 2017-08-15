Elvis Presley Set To Top Music Charts On 40th Anniversary Of His Death

Elvis Presley died 40 years ago, on Aug. 16, 1977, but his music lives on. Now, Presley is set to top today’s biggest artists on music charts as the 40th anniversary of his death approaches. According to Forbes, Elvis Presley’s recently re-released triple album compilation, The 50 Greatest Hits, is leading the way for the No. 1 album in Britain this week, beating out Ed Sheeran’s Divide on the U.K. Official Albums Chart Update.

Elvis Presley has sold more than a billion albums worldwide (the music icon still moves a whopping 1 million records per year), and the anniversary of his death always spawns an increase in sales. But 2017 marks a milestone 40 years since The King passed away at his Memphis mansion at age 42, so old and new fans alike are feeling especially nostalgic.

Elvis Presley’s The 50 Greatest Hits collection includes some of the late star’s biggest songs, including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “All Shook Up,” and “Jailhouse Rock.”

If Presley’s newly released compilation holds at the top of the charts through the end of this week (a likely scenario), the late music legend will extend his lead as the solo artist with the most U.K. No. 1 albums. Last year, Presley plowed past Madonna for the honor when The Wonder Of You (Legacy/RCA/Sony) became his 13th bestseller. According to Billboard, only the Beatles have more No. 1 albums in the U.K. than Presley, with 15.

Elvis Presley was well aware of his rabid fan base in Europe. In a rare 1969 interview with Rolling Stone, Presley revealed his short term plans for his music and movie career, and he gave a shout out to his “faithful” fans across the pond.

“I don’t plan too far ahead, but I’m real busy for a while now,” Elvis told the music magazine. “I’ve got a date in Vegas, and maybe another film after that. Then I’m going to try to get to Europe because I’ve always promised I would and I’ve got some good, faithful fans over there.”

With the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death looming, this year’s Elvis Week at Graceland is expected to draw its largest crowds ever. But fans hoping to visit the gravesite site of the late King of Rock ‘n Roll will have to pay for a wristband to get onto the grounds for the annual vigil at Presley’s longtime estate. According to Fox 13, wristbands will cost $28.75 and without one, Elvis Presley fans will not be allowed through the gates of Graceland to pay tribute to The King.

