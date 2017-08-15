Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Relationship Is Reportedly All ‘Fun And Play’

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly having a ton of fun with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

While the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been extremely secretive about her romance, an insider spoke out days ago and revealed that the mother of three loves her relationship with Bendjima because “it’s all fun and play.”

On August 12, the source told People magazine that Kourtney Kardashian is really happy with the 23-year-old boxer turned model and enjoys traveling the world with him. In fact, fresh off of visits to France and Egypt, the couple is reportedly planning their next trip.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen together at the end of last year but it wasn’t until May when they finally confirmed their romance by cuddling publicly on a yacht in Cannes and holding hands during an outing in Saint-Tropez.

Kourtney Kardashian began dating Younes Bendjima about a year-and-a-half after she and Scott Disick, the father of her three children, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, called it quits. As fans will recall, Disick was caught getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France in summer 2015 and shortly thereafter, his nine-year relationship with Kardashian came to an abrupt end.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima traveled to Europe earlier this month and while there, the couple posed for a photo on a camel, which Kardashian’s longtime friend, Simon Huck, shared on his Instagram page.

According to another report shared by Hollywood Life at the end of last week, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, is quite hurt by her new romance with Younes Bendjima and recently unfollowed her on social media. As an insider explained, Kardashian’s photos from her Egypt trip with Bendjima were simply too painful for Disick to see.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

