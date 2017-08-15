’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Debuts New Music Video For ‘Hoy Se Bebe’ [Watch]

Paola Mayfield’s sexy music video finally premiered on Sunday and what a treat it is for her fans! The video has been a hot topic on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? Season 2, as Pao’s husband Russ firmly told her that he was against it.

Oklahoma-born Russ is a conservative guy, and he’s not exactly happy with Pao’s choice of career. However, the Colombian reality star is hell-bent on making it in the modeling industry. She was offered a lead role in a reggaeton music video, which she thought could be the big break that she’s waiting for. Russ reluctantly agreed, given that Pao will promise not to wear lingerie in any of the scenes.

Lingerie is meant for the bedroom. Lingerie is also meant for one eye only–me.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Pao has appeared in another music video for the song “Kompa” by hip-hop artists J Creole & KG Jay. In this video, Pao is seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit while on the bed and seductively dancing with the artists. As it turns out, this was an older modeling gig. The music video that Pao and Russ have been arguing about is for a new song, “Hoy Se Bebe” by Latin artist King Heric.

Last Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After episode showed the behind the scenes of Pao’s shoot in New Jersey. The director told her to wear this white lingerie that left little to the imagination, and she immediately panicked.

Pao eventually got hold of her nerves and wore the lingerie like a true professional. But when she stepped out of the room to meet with the crew, she froze again. Finally, she went in front of the cameras to do her job, but not before throwing up twice.

As soon as I had to wear the lingerie, everything changed. Because I wanted to look professional, I wanted to do it right. I wanted to show them that I’m serious with this.

After the episode, Pao took to Instagram to promote her new music video’s debut. “Hoy Se Bebe” is a Spanish phrase that means “It’s party time,” and the video is about this sexy girl (Paola) who gets a text from a guy who invites her to party at a club.

It opens with the scene where Pao, wearing the lingerie, is on the bed taking selfies. She receives the message and agrees to go to the party, but takes her time to prepare. Finally, she makes her grand entrance to the nightclub, wearing a little white dress that flaunted her sexy figure. She dances the night away with King Heric.

Watch the full video below to see Pao in action. What do you think Russ’ reaction is when he saw his wife in her raunchy outfits? 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Facebook]