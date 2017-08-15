‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Returns To Twitter After Pregnancy Rumors Swirl On Instagram

Maci Bookout returned to Twitter on Monday after sparking pregnancy rumors on Instagram with what appeared to be a baby bump photo at the end of last month.

As speculation continues into whether or not the Teen Mom OG star is expecting her fourth child, Bookout is staying mum on the situation and in her latest tweet, she’s focused on another topic entirely.

“Obsessed with #PitbullsAndParolees on @AnimalPlanet… so awesome! #RescueDogs are the best dogs!” she wrote on August 14.

Maci Bookout has been a fan of dogs for many years and currently has a dog named Bonnie.

As for her kids, the longtime reality star shares her oldest child, eight-year-old Bentley, with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, and her two youngest kids, two-year-old Jayde Carter and one-year-old Maverick Reed, with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in October of last year after dating for several years. As fans may recall, Bookout was dealt with a surprise pregnancy months before her big day when she learned she was expecting her second son. However, rather than postpone her highly-anticipated ceremony, Bookout chose to move forward with the nuptials.

When Bookout and McKinney got married, several of their Teen Mom OG co-stars were present, including Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood.

At the end of last month, Maci Bookout shared the photo above with her many fans and followers on Instagram and right away, many suspected that Bookout was sporting a baby bump. Meanwhile, others claimed the bulge in front of Bookout was nothing more than a bad camera angle.

While Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are open to the idea of adding to their family, the Teen Mom OG star told People magazine in April that she was done having children of her own. Instead, she revealed, she and McKinney were looking into the possibility of adoption.

Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

