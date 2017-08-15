Kailyn Lowry Instagram: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Enjoys Time With Her Oldest Sons After Welcoming New Baby

Kailyn Lowry may have her hands full with a new baby but that hasn’t distracted her from her parental duties with her two oldest sons, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, and on Monday, August 14, she enjoyed quality time with her two oldest sons.

As she prepared for the airing of the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram and shared a photo of Isaac, Lincoln, and a friend indulging in an art project.

“Today’s project… Elmer’s glue slime,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of a photo of the three children sitting at a table with buckets in front of each of them.

Although Kailyn Lowry didn’t confirm who the child was, many of her fans and followers believed it may have been Vivienne Rivera, the daughter of Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and his fiancée, Vee Torres.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry moved to Delaware years ago after her former husband, Javi Marroquin, was stationed there with the Air Force. Then, just a short time later, Rivera and Torres chose to move to Delaware as well in an effort to remain close to Rivera’s son Isaac.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin divorced in 2016 but the longtime reality star chose to continue living in Delaware, as did her ex-boyfriend and his fiancée.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez earlier this month and has shared a number of photos of the child on social media in the days since.

Kailyn Lowry is no longer dating Chris Lopez, the father of her third child, but during an interview earlier this week with Radar Online, the Teen Mom 2 star said she was hopeful that Lopez would be involved in their child’s life.

Lowry and Lopez began dating in 2016 after her split from Marroquin and parted ways shortly after she found out she was pregnant.

