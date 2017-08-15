Has Chris Pratt Moved On? Anna Faris’ Ex Spotted With Mystery Blonde In L.A. Airport

Has Chris Pratt moved on just days after announcing his legal separation with Anna Faris? The rumor mill begins churning as the Guardians of the Galaxy star was spotted with a mystery woman leaving Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the 38-year-old actor was seen boarding a private jet with an unidentified woman in L.A. on Monday a week after his split with his wife for eight years, a break up that surprised many.

Based on the report, it wasn’t clear whether or not the blonde lady who joined him on the plane was an assistant or a member of the coordinating team for the Hollywood hunk but the photo of them seen together was enough to launch an array of speculations that he may have already moved on from his divorce with Anna Faris.

The outlet also noted how he looked relaxed with his casual ensemble composed of a simple grey T-shirt, trousers, and a cap while he boarded the private plane while his female companion wore a simple shirt and sunglasses.

Of course, this isn’t enough to prove that Chris Pratt has already moved on as the separation is still fresh and neither the actor nor his female companion dressed like they were trying to impress someone, Hollywood Life noted.

Meanwhile, The Sun noted how his estranged wife Anna Faris looked downcast as she was photographed in public for the first time since their split as she drove off in Los Angeles on Monday.

While Anna made a name for her comedic talent, she looked very serious—and maybe a bit somber—when she was seen out and about almost 24 hours since Chris made his first public appearance during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

OMG there's @prattprattpratt! ????????❤️ #TeenChoice A post shared by TC Headquarters (@teenchoicefox) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

At the time, Chris Pratt accepted the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor surfboard wearing a wide smile on his face. Thanking his fans and Jesus for allowing him to be present during the event, he looked like he isn’t struggling with the separation.

A separate report from The Sun noted that he made no mention of his split with Anna Faris although he already ditched the wedding ring that bonded him with her.

Still, there should be a lot about the story that the former couple hasn’t made public yet so it is best to keep things in perspective and take the speculations claiming Chris Pratt has already moved on with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney]