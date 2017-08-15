Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Back Together? The Divorce Is On Hold And What It Means

Brad and Angelina are putting their divorce on hold, which has led many fans to believe that the famous couple may be getting back together. Unfortunately for the “Brangelina” lovers, reports suggest that the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not back together.

The divorce is on hold primarily for the sake of their children. They are making parenting a priority and Brad Pitt told GQ earlier this year that the breakup is affecting their six children. There seems to be no animosity between the former couple, and Angelina Jolie moved to a home near Brad so that he can have access to their children.

Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016 where she asked for physical custody and cited Brad’s drinking and anger issues as a reason for the irreconcilable differences in the split, according to TMZ.

In his GQ interview, Brad spoke about self-improvement, quitting alcohol, and focusing on his kids. With Brad working on his issues, all hope is not lost. It is possible that “Brangelina” get back together but the former couple is still separated for now.

“It’s true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens,” a source told Vogue Australia.

Brad Pitt has been busy since Angelina filed for divorce. He starred in Netflix movie War Machine and has been spotted at many festivals and parties with his old pals enjoying his freedom. Jolie is releasing a Netflix movie on her own, First They Killed My Father, which the actress directed and produced.

"He got sober to try and win her back…and that’s all she ever wanted."https://t.co/XiLHPgO2ct — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) August 9, 2017

If Brad and Angelina get back together, they won’t be the first celebrity couple to come back from the brink of divorce. Many sources report that their six children want them to get back together, and many couples have reconsidered divorcing for the sake of their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have Reportedly Slowed Down Their Divorce https://t.co/2CmxyMHX36 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 10, 2017

Brad and Angelina started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Jolie was pregnant with Brad’s baby the following year and the couple got engaged after seven years of dating in 2012. They married in 2014, and Angelina filed for divorce two years later in September 2016.

Do you think they will get back together?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]