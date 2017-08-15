Ekaterina Lisinia: The Model Whose Legs Are Longer Than You Are Tall And People Are Feeling Shocked [Video]

Ekaterina Lisinia is intimidatingly tall — and that’s an understatement. In fact, her length is so long, her “legs for days” are probably longer than you are tall.

Ekaterina is the tallest woman in her country, and she uses a myriad of hashtags on Instagram to celebrate her height: #worldtallestmodel #tallestmodel, #tallmodel, #tallisbeautiful, #longestlegs, and #model, to name a few. The Russian model is on a mission to not only take advantage of her height to spread her brand, but she also wants to empower others to live their best life, according to the AOL News report.

Ekaterina’s website’s main page has a prominent quote from the model emblazoned on it. The towering 29-year-old model uses this mode of thinking as a mantra that drives her to seek greatness in everything she does. Apparently, height is also a metaphor for her life.

“God blessed me with a fabulous height so that I can reach the stars.”

Ekaterina Lisinia’s journey to the top of the world began at an early age. Ekaterina, who stands at 6 ft., 9 in., comes from a family of tall people. Her brother is 6 ft., 6 in., her father is 6ft. 5 in., and her mother stands over 6 feet tall.

Her brother, Sergei, said he is proud of his sister and the things she’s accomplished early in life.

“Am I proud of her? Of course, I am. She realized quite quickly that [her height] gave her a huge advantage in a sport, which she started doing professionally almost straight away.”

Viktor Lisinia is Ekaterina’s father. He weighed in on his daughter’s enormous height.

“When we were picking up Ekaterina from the hospital, we noticed straight away that her legs were really long and her body mainly consisted of them. [She] got them from her parents.”

Ekaterina’s roots are in Penza, Russia. After recognizing her accelerated growth in her teens, the aspiring model put off her catwalk dreams for the basketball court.

She played for the Russian national basketball team and became a standout, not only for her colossal height but also for her play. Apparently, Ekaterina could ball.

The leggy athlete was part of the 2008 Olympic bronze medal team, the 2006 silver medal team at the World Cup, and on the winning team at the European Championship. After achieving a successful basketball career, Ekaterina now has her sights on modeling and living her best life.

“I only really realized I was attractive when I was about 24-years-old. I always had an athletic body and was always much taller than everyone else my age, but then I realized that being tall is very attractive.”

The self-described glamour, fetish model, and (unofficial) “world’s tallest model” was featured in an interview with Barcroft Media where she proudly showcased her seemingly endless legs. Her lofty pins measure over 52 inches long.

“I feel really comfortable in my body. I like my long legs, I like my long body — everything about it.”

Ekaterina Lisinia, a fierce competitor at heart, is focused on using her long legs to reach a new milestone: to become the “World’s Tallest Model” in the Guinness World Records.

“I do like the attention and I hope after the title, I will get more attention,” she said belting out a laugh.

Check out the model’s amazing video below.

[Featured Image by Ekaterina Lisinia/Instagram]