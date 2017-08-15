Will Daenerys Targaryen ‘Bend Knee’ To Jon Snow And Accept His Claim To Iron Throne? [Major Spoilers]

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 left a critical hint about Jon Snow’s claim to the Iron Throne. Even though Daenerys Targaryen claims with her heart and soul (and three dragons) that she is the one who truly deserves to rule the Seven Kingdoms, the last episode casually built a case in favor of Ned Stark’s “bastard.” If you do not want to read spoilers about the show, please don’t read further.

Now, unless you’ve seriously missed GoT discussions and fan theories, you must be aware that Jon Snow is not really Ned Stark’s bastard son. Fans have long claimed that he is the child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. However, that makes him Prince Rhaegar’s bastard son. And, that means Jon Snow, being an illegitimate child, has no claim to the Iron Throne.

However, there was a major clue in the last night’s episode. Gilly reads out certain parts of High Septon Maynard’s accounts of various seemingly irrelevant things. She says he even recorded his bowel movements.

By this time, Sam is already frustrated because nobody is believing his warnings about the White Walkers. Gilly’s “bowel movement” narrations make him even more irritated. And, that’s when he misses out a critical piece of information that Gilly reads out.

Gilly says that Maynard issued an annulment for Prince Ragger’s existing marriage and remarried him to someone else in a secret ceremony in Dorne. She is obviously talking about Prince Rhaegar, as there is no Prince Ragger. But, unlike fans, she has no idea about the importance of the romantic liaison between Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

If that piece of information is to be believed, it means Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark got married. So, Jon Snow is not a bastard. He is, in fact, a legitimate Targaryen. Fan site, Winter Is Coming, notes that it means Jon Snow, not Daenerys Targaryen, is the next in line for the Iron Throne.

Fans on Reddit are now discussing how Khaleesi should react when she comes to know about this. By her own logic, she should be the one bending the knee for Jon Snow. GoT S07E05 also shows that Jon Snow behaves like a true king, as he tells the Mother of Dragons that he is a king and does not need her permission to leave.

Surrender is not something we associate with Daenerys Targaryen. Will she swear allegiance to Jon Snow or try to destroy him to keep her claim to the Iron Throne? George R. R. Martin may have the answer already. But, we have to wait further.

HBO will air Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 on August 20.

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]