Aaron Carter’s Ex-Girlfriend Madison Parker Clarifies Reason For Split: ‘I’m Not Homophobic’

Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend, Madison Parker, finally broke her silence for the very first time since their split after supporters of the 29-year-old singer accused her of being homophobic.

Before news about Madison and Nick Carter’s baby brother ended their relationship emerged, Aaron took to Twitter to reveal that he is attracted to both girls and boys, sparking speculations about the possibility that his now ex-girlfriend wasn’t happy about his confession.

On top of that, the 29-year-old musician himself implied that his outing as a bisexual didn’t sit well with his 28-year-old girlfriend when he confessed to her, per his statement in a radio interview with The Bert Show.

“To be honest, I’m alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship. Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup,” he said just as his voice cracked.

The singer went on to explain how she reacted to his confession about his sexuality.

“I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it. She didn’t want [to]. And that was it. So, we left it mutual and parted ways.”

Since then, Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend received plenty of criticism from the LGBTQ community as well as Aaron’s supporters, something that forced her to speak up about their recent breakup.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, she finally decided to set the record straight about the reason why they split up.

“My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual,” Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend began.

“Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it’s the best thing for us both.”

She also clarified that she is not homophobic and is insulted that anyone would even call her that considering that she has a lot of people she cares about who are members of the LGBTQ community.

“Some of my closest friends and loved ones are of the LGBTQ community, people I love and support wholeheartedly, so for Out.com or anyone to label me ‘homophobic’ is appalling and hurtful and couldn’t be more off character.”

Moreover, Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend added that she always supportive of the 29-year-old singer and is “happy for him” that he is able to “live his truth.”

“Breaking up is never easy for anyone, but it is my hope that we can move on from this point as peacefully and respectfully as possible. I wish him all the best.”

E! News also cited an unnamed source who explained that Aaron is a “sensitive guy” who “cares a lot about what people think of him” just as he announced a temporary hiatus from social media via his Twitter account.

Be safe my loves I'm sorry but I can't do this twitter social media stuff right now. I'll check in with you in a few months. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

While he deleted his Twitter account shortly after the post above, it appears to have been reactivated as he finally gathered up the courage to face social media trolls head on.

Yea so what I decided to NOT quit twitter & stay strong w focus. If I can't take the heat I need to get out of the kitchen..I live for fire — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Well I'm back. I'm not gonna let trolls get the best of me. PERIOD. https://t.co/euIqc03HRU — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

He also had a lot of strong words for people who mess with him.

Removing myself from all negative people and trust me they aren't gonna like my silent treatment. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Go ahead and burn me with your red flame. Beware of my blue flame. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

“Here’s some advice. Back the f*** off of my life I’ll say what I wanna say and be who I wanna be. Eventually people will learn. Takes time,” he wrote.

Before coming out as bisexual, Aaron has always publicly shown his support for the LGBTQ community and had even warned U.S. President Donald Trump that he’ll be keeping a close eye on him.

