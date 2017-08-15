LeBron James Blasts Donald Trump’s View Of How To ‘Make America Great Again’

LeBron James wants the world to know his view of what it will take to “make America Great Again” is far different from that of President Donald Trump.

In the wake of the deadly aftermath of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., James recently took to Twitter to mock Trump’s apparent interpretation of the slogan he used to propel him to the White House.

Heather Heyer was killed after an angry “alt-tight” demonstrator rammed his car into a crowd of anti-march protesters in an act that also injured at least 19 others.

It’s sad what’s going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that????????‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

According to Slam Online, the Cleveland Cavaliers star also took the moment to express how much he thinks the youth of today are being underserved.

“Our youth deserve better,” he added in a later tweet to his nearly 38 million followers. “Flat out.”

ESPN has reported the foray into social activism doesn’t come as a new arena for James, who has previously expressed his feelings on such matters as the killing of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin at the hands of self-appointed neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman.

More recently, James donned an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt in honor of Eric Garner and in 2015, he called for stronger gun control laws after an infant was killed in a senseless shooting.

James has also expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and during a recent ESPYS appearance called for social change alongside fellow NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade.

In the wake of the Virginia tragedy, the New York Times reports Trump has faced a firestorm of criticism after he was slow to criticize the protesters who came to the center of town wearing military garb and carrying weapons to protest the planned removal of a General Robert E. Lee statue.

Authorities have since charged 20-year-old James Alex Field with a slew of charges that include second-degree murder and malicious wounding. He is now being held without bond.

In addition to Heyer’s death, 19 others were injured and two Virginia police officers heading to the scene were killed when their helicopter crashed. The officers have been identified as Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, 40, of Quinton.

In the run-up to his stunning campaign win over Hillary Clinton last November, Trump made the “Make America Great Again” slogan a platform of his campaign.

Immediately following all the violence, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and angrily implored “all the white supremacists and Nazis who came into Charlottesville” to go home.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]