Global Warming: 131-Degree Temps In Future, While ‘Lucifer’ Heat Wave Causing Birds To Fall From The Sky

Global warming research continues to report a bleak prognosis for Earth. A new recent study indicates that if left unchecked, temperatures could soar to 131 degrees. In many parts of the world, there are areas that are already going through heat waves. It was reported that an intense heat wave called “Lucifer” is actually causing birds to fall out of the sky. If the study is correct and something doesn’t change, then people will be suffering from what is being called a “super heat wave” in the future.

According to International Business Times, birds are reportedly dropping from the sky in Kuwait. Temperatures in the Middle East are soaring to 121 degrees. There is also additional humidity in the area, which makes it seem much hotter. Although birds dropping from the sky seems like something out of an apocalyptic movie, something similar has happened before.

In 2014, Austrailia was going through a heat wave. Due to the high temperatures, approximately 100,000 bats fell from the sky. A few years earlier, thousands of birds were discovered on the ground in Italy. It was speculated that they were poisoned by something, but nothing was confirmed.

The United States is not immune to the strange events, either. Last year, Boston residents were shocked when nearly 50 birds came plummeting down. There was no logical explanation, but experts are warning that these are all signs of what is coming due to global warming and climate change.

According to Think Progress, a new study by the Joint Research Centre determined that if global temperatures rise, a new super heat wave can be expected. Just how hot is a “super heat wave?” The study claimed that temperatures of 131 degrees may “regularly” hit parts of Europe and the United States. This particular study looked at both heat and humidity. The European Commission Science Hub explained that warm air combined with high humidity prevents the body from cooling down. If the human body is prevented from sweating or cooling down some other way, it can lead to hyperthermia.

Without factoring in humidity, temperatures from the “Lucifer” heat wave have already exceeded 104 degrees. In Spain, it got as high as 111 degrees. In some parts of the United States, temperatures in excess of that have already been reported.

Wildfires are sweeping through southern Europe. Even in the United States, there has been an increase in the number of fires in the past several years. Crops are destroyed and wasps reportedly become “very aggressive and dangerous” due to the heat. In the past few weeks, there has been an increased number of wasp attacks in Romania. It is reported that all of these are bad signs for the future of the Earth.

The article warns that the new super heat wave will be “brutal and unprecedented.” As for the United States, those in the southeastern part of the country would be hit the hardest. The study claims that some people could experience, and potentially die from, temperatures that reach a scorching 131 degrees.

According to Science Daily, Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania, discussed the repeated increasing temperatures in the past few years. He explained that the average global temperatures are not going to impact people as much as the extremes.

“The things that are likely to impact us most about climate change aren’t the averages, they’re the extremes. Whether it’s extreme droughts, or extreme floods, or extreme heat waves, when it comes to climate change impacts… a lot of the most impactful climate related events are extreme events. The events are being made more frequent and more extreme by human-caused climate change.”

According to Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union, a new study indicates the cause for the rising temperatures over the past few years. The study explains that human-caused climate change is likely to blame.

If 131-degree heat waves seem unlikely, consider that USA Today reported that Ahvaz, Iran, hit 129 degrees. So far, it is the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

