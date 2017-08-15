He has played a Death-Eater, a Time Lord and a Marvel supervillain. Now David Tennant will play a demon who is too cool for the apocalypse in Amazon’s Good Omens.

The former Doctor Who star has just been confirmed to reprise his villainous role in Jessica Jones Season 2. David Tennant is evidently on a roll as it was also announced that he will be joining the new series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s collaborative masterpiece.

According to Variety, David Tennant has been cast as Crowley, a demon who wants to stop the impending apocalypse with the help of an angel named Aziraphale. Passengers star Michael Sheen will play the “somewhat fussy” Seraph in the Amazon series.

Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch was published in 1990 and Michael Sheen confirmed that he was a huge fan of the book when he was growing up. The Masters of Sex star expressed excitement over the possibility of working on the upcoming Neil Gaiman series with David Tennant.

“Just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

In the novel, Aziraphale and Crowley search for the Antichrist who seems to have been misplaced when he was still a baby. The Amazon series based on the book will have six one-hour episodes following the adventures of the unlikely pair.

David Tennant appears to be a busy man these days. Entertainment Weekly has recently confirmed that the former Harry Potter actor will return as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones Season 2. The outlet released an exclusive photo of Tennant with co-star Krysten Ritter on the set of the Netflix series.

It is still unclear how the Purple Man will be brought back into Jessica Jones Season 2 since he was killed off in the previous season finale. There are speculations that Kilgrave will appear in flashback sequences as Jessica struggles with the consequences of being under his influence. However, some believe that David Tennant might play a larger role as one of the villains in the Marvel show.

Jessica Jones Season 2 is set to air on Netflix in early 2018. There is no confirmation yet on when Good Omens will begin production but the series is expected to premiere later the same year.

