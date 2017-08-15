Princess Diana Talks Her And Prince Charles’ First Kiss, Camilla, Bulimia, And More

Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997, but her life and legacy continue to be much discussed and scrutinized. And as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, there seems to be a renewed interest in Princess Diana’s life story. A series of documentaries on her is shedding new light on her life and personality as well as digging up old controversies related to her.

In National Geographic documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, Princess Diana’s voice can be heard candidly talking about Prince Charles and his affair, her tumultuous marriage, battling bulimia, and more issues. The documentary is based on a series of secret interviews that Princess Diana gave in 1991 for Andrew Morton’s book on her life, Diana: Her True Story.

Here are some of the interesting tidbits from the documentary.

Speaking of one of the first times that she kissed Prince Charles, Princess Diana is heard saying in the audio recordings that it happened after they had attended the funeral of Lord Mountbatten, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, Prince Charles had broken up with a girl.

We were at a barbecue that night talking about Mountbatten and his girlfriend and I said, ‘You must be so lonely.’

She recalls that she told him that he needs someone beside him. Hearing that, Prince Charles made a move on her and started kissing her and everything and, “you know, this is not what people do,” Princess Diana says.

The documentary also reveals that Princess Diana was constantly suspicious of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ (now Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) relationship. The late People’s Princess is heard saying that she once confronted Camilla, who was then married to Andrew Parker Bowles, saying that she knew what was going on and not to consider her an idiot.

I’m sorry I’m in the way. I’m in the way, and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what’s going on, don’t treat me like an idiot.

She also confronted Prince Charles on their honeymoon, according to Today. It was regarding a gift that Camilla had given him. It was a pair of cufflinks with two Cs entwined, and Princess Diana says that she asked her husband whether Camilla gave him the gift. Prince Charles did not see anything wrong in that.

He said, ‘Yes, so what’s wrong? They’re a present from a friend.’ And, boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy.”And it was such a good idea, the two C’s. But it wasn’t that clever.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially divorced in 1996, and the former married Camilla in a civil marriage ceremony in 2005.

Meanwhile, in the documentary, Princess Diana can also be heard talking about her struggle with bulimia. ET quotes her as saying that the family blamed the failure of the marriage on the bulimia, and “that’s taken some time to get them to think differently.”

The producer of the documentary says that Diana: In Her Own Words is Princess Diana’s story from her point of view, adding that this was her truth at the time, Today reports.

[Featured Image by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images]