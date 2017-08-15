Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake Not Collaborating Anytime Soon Despite Reports

Hollywood’s “it” couple of the ’00s Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake may not collaborate anytime soon despite earlier reports.

Earlier this week, avid fans of former Disney sweethearts were sent into a frenzy when news broke that they are in talks to team up on a new song together. According to US Weekly, it all started with Timbaland’s subtle confirmation of the highly-anticipated collaboration.

According to reports, Maddie Lazer and Hannah Rowston– hosts of the Pop University podcast — caught up with the music producer at the set of ABC’s singing competition show, Boy Band. Apparently, the two hosts approached Timbaland during a commercial break and asked about the possible collaboration.

Lazer and Rowston reportedly shouted “Justney” to Timbaland, referring to Justin and Britney. The rapper initially thought it was “Justin” and responded by saying, “It’s coming! New music, 2018.”

However, the hosts clarified their query and repeated, “No, no. Justney, Justney!” According to Lazer and Rowston, Timbaland’s eyes widened upon realizing what they were saying.

The podcasts hosts then explained to the producer what they meant, saying, “Justin and Britney and you,” to which Timbaland replied with a nod, saying, “Yes, it’s coming. It’s coming.”

This is not the first time that Timbaland sparked rumors of a Spears-Timberlake collab. In April, the hitmaker liked several photos of the ex-couple on Instagram. Interestingly, Timbaland’s liking spree online happened after hitting the studio with Justin, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Britney’s former producer Danja.

Adding more fuel to speculations is Timberlake’s mother, Lynn Harless, who began following Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn as well as her assistant Felicia Culotta. Justin’s mom also liked several throwback pictures of the former lovers, who dated from 1999 to 2002.

However, a source close to Timberlake confirmed to ET that there is currently no collaboration in the works for the former couple, adding that recent speculations about the team up are false.

Despite the clarification, fans are still hopeful that Britney and Justin will team up someday, especially since both have expressed their willingness to work with each other in the past.

It can be recalled that last year, Britney admitted that she would love to work with the former *NSYNC member, adding that “he’s very good.”

Upon learning about Spears’ statement, Timberlake revealed that he would be willing to work with his ex, bluntly saying, “I’m accessible. Give us a call!”

Although the dream collab between the ex-lovers may not be happening anytime soon, it’s still good to know that both Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are not closing any doors in working together in the future.

Britney talks about a duet with Justin Timberlake on @thismorning, Airs on Monday! pic.twitter.com/mZRuhmVLH9 — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@TheGloryBritney) October 1, 2016

[Featured Images by Jamie McCarthy, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]